When AEW star publicly alleged Stephanie McMahon underwent augmentation surgery

Stephanie McMahon was a household name during the Attitude era, and was even involved in major angles during the PG and Ruthless Aggression eras as well. She is undoubtedly a legend and will probably get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon.

Back in the early 2000s, Stephanie and Rhyno were involved in a storyline with now-AEW star, Chris Jericho. This was also around the time McMahon got breast augmentation surgery.

Y2J made it a point to mention this several times during their feud and eventually delivered a non-PG promo where he roasted her ruthlessly.

"You did say that Rhyno is going to get the job done. But looking at you standing in that ring right now, I'd say you're the expert when it comes to getting 'the job done'."

Trending

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

He then showed before and after pictures of the former Women's Champion on the titantron and continued roasting her.

"It seems like our little billionaire princess sure has grown over the last year, in two specific places at least. Talk about foreign objects. You wanna say, 'let the bodies hit the floor (Drowning Pool's official SummerSlam theme)?' I'd say 'let the b**bies hit the floor,'" said Jericho.

This segment is still considered one of the most controversial moments in the history of the company.

Stephanie McMahon on her WWE hiatus

Stephanie McMahon resigned from her post as interim CEO in January 2023. Although she briefly appeared during a segment at WrestleMania XL, she is still on hiatus.

In a recent conversation with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, she opened up about her break from the company. In addition, she said that she can never get away from the company, no matter what.

"One of the things I learned when I stepped away is I'll never get away from WWE, ever. It is a part of who I am. It is what I love. I really did grow up in this business," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Stephanie McMahon is married to the legendary, Triple H. Together, they have three daughters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback