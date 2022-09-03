5 non-PG moments involving Stephanie McMahon on WWE TV

Since debuting on WWE television in the late 1990s, Stephanie McMahon has participated in several storylines and segments. Many of these moments were under PG rules due to the company's direction in the past years.

However, during her early years as an on-screen character, The Billion Dollar Princess participated in several non-PG segments. In one of these storylines, the current WWE Chairwoman let a top superstar smack her backside on television.

Here are five non-PG moments involving Stephanie McMahon on WWE TV.

#5. Chris Jericho's "let the b**bies hit the floor" promo

🗯 @khxlidy2j http://t.co/eeTcINYziU Chris Jericho owned Stephanie in this segmenthttp://t.co/eeTcINYziU Chris Jericho owned Stephanie in this segment 😂 http://t.co/eeTcINYziU

In 2001, Stephanie McMahon had a breast augmentation. Around the same time, she was Rhyno's manager. Together, they feuded with Chris Jericho ahead of Rhyno and Jericho's match at SummerSlam.

During their feud, Jericho continued to refer to McMahon's breast enlargement. In one famous non-PG segment, Jericho insulted The Billion Dollar Princess before speaking about her breasts.

"You did say that Rhyno is going to get the job done. But looking at you standing in that ring right now, I'd say you're the expert when it comes to getting 'the job done,'" Jericho said.

Y2J then proceeded to show before and after photos of McMahon on the titantron, which clearly showed that she had her breasts enlarged.

"It seems like our little billionaire princess sure has grown over the last year, in two specific places at least. Talk about foreign objects. You wanna say, 'let the bodies hit the floor (Drowning Pool's official SummerSlam theme)?' I'd say 'let the b**bies hit the floor,'" he added.

Many WWE fans still believe the promo is one of the most controversial in the company's history.

#4. Stephanie McMahon's most embarrassing on-camera moment in her WWE career

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg 2002: Triple H attempts to pedigree Stephanie through the announce table but Jericho The Dogsitter makes the save and locks in the Walls instead 2002: Triple H attempts to pedigree Stephanie through the announce table but Jericho The Dogsitter makes the save and locks in the Walls instead https://t.co/WxjHl7wj6N

In March 2002, Stephanie McMahon feuded with her husband Triple H. She aligned herself with The Game's upcoming opponent at WrestleMania X8, Chris Jericho.

During a segment on SmackDown, McMahon interfered while Jericho and Triple H brawled outside the ring, kicking The Game's injured leg. Triple H then attempted to pedigree his then-real-life girlfriend on the announce table. However, Jericho saved The Billion Dollar Princess at the last moment.

Although she did not get pedigreed, McMahon suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on television. While in pedigree position, The Billion Dollar Princess' breasts fell out of her low-cut top.

In an interview with Joe DeFranco's Industrial Strength Show, McMahon referred to that segment as her most embarrassing on-camera moment.

"That would be when I had a wardrobe malfunction. Yes, so, there was my husband again! We were on top of the announce table, I think, and, he went to put me in the Pedigree and I was wearing something that was apparently too low cut even though I was taped in. And so, in the Pedigree, you're bent over and both arms are tied behind your back and I am now looking at my own breasts that are exposed. And my arms are pinned behind my back, so there's absolutely nothing I can do except stare at myself and think about how mortified I was in that given moment!" McMahon said. (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

McMahon also suffered a few other wardrobe malfunctions on WWE television, resulting in a few non-PG moments.

#3. Stephanie McMahon had to engage in "HLA" with two women

Stephanie McMahon enjoyed her "HLA" segment on WWE TV

After her father Vince McMahon appointed her General Manager of SmackDown in 2002, Stephanie had a feud with her RAW counterpart Eric Bischoff.

During their rivalry, McMahon and Bischoff picked teams to represent them in a match against each other at the 2002 Unforgiven. While Bischoff chose 3-Minute Warning, The Billion Dollar Princess picked Billy & Chuck.

However, the bout had a stipulation. If McMahon's team won, Bischoff had to become the first member of The Billion Dollar Princess' Kiss My A** Club. Meanwhile, if her team lost, she had to participate in "Hot Lesbian Action" with two other women.

Unfortunately for McMahon, Billy & Chuck lost the bout. Hence, she had to engage in "HLA." After the match, Bischoff walked to the ring alongside two women. The two ladies then removed their tops before they began undressing McMahon, too. They then started touching The Billion Dollar Princess' body. Nevertheless, Bischoff suddenly asked them to stop and ordered them to leave.

The RAW General Manager then brought out another woman, who surprisingly shared a kiss with McMahon before attacking Bischoff. The third lady turned out to be Rikishi in disguise. The WWE Hall of Famer then delivered a Stinkface to the RAW General Manager.

In an interview with Howard Stern after the event, McMahon disclosed that she enjoyed the non-PG segment.

"In our last pay-per-view, I almost had HLA. See, my guys lost a match and I lost the bet, so I was in the ring and these two hot chicks, one was in front of me and one was behind me (...) you know they were starting to kiss me and rubbing my arms and rubbing my legs and you know all that kind of stuff. (...) yeah, I kindda liked it," McMahon said. (17:06 - 17:31)

During their storyline, McMahon also shared a kiss with Bischoff on-screen. However, the company dropped the angle shortly after.

#2. John Cena smacked Stephanie McMahon's backside

John Cena and Stephanie McMahon had a non-PG segment on WWE TV in 2003

In July 2003, Stephanie McMahon got involved in a non-PG segment with John Cena. The Billion Dollar Princess was then the general manager of SmackDown and was feuding with Sable.

A few days before their match at Vengeance, McMahon headed to the ring on SmackDown to give a promo in which she warned her opponent that she would take out all of her bent-up aggression on her in their bout. The Billion Dollar Princess was then interrupted by Cena.

The Doctor of Thuganomics apologized to McMahon for interrupting her before giving a non-PG rap performance in which he made several references to The Billion Dollar Princess' body. Cena also offered McMahon $20 to rip Sable's top off before asking the SmackDown General Manager to permit him to smack her backside.

"Sable is just a h**, you are a diva with class. Nobody is watching us Steph, why don't you let me smack that a**," Cena said in the segement.

Cena, however, appeared in shock when McMahon agreed to let him smack her backside. She even turned around and posed for him as he did.

#1. Stephanie McMahon ripped Sable's top off on WWE TV

Stephanie McMahon ripped Sable's top off on WWE TV

During the same episode in which John Cena smacked Stephanie McMahon's backside, The Billion Dollar Princess got involved in another non-PG segment with Sable.

Sable appeared on the titantron after McMahon and Cena's segment to address her Vengeance opponent. As she provoked The Billion Dollar Princess, McMahon ran backstage to chase Sable. The two ladies then engaged in a brawl in the parking lot.

As Sable attempted to escape McMahon's attack by entering her limousine, The Billion Dollar Princess tore her top off to expose her breasts on WWE television. Sable quickly covered her bare chest with her hands, got inside the limousine, and locked herself inside.

Stephanie then attempted to break the vehicle's glass with a rod when her father interfered and stopped her. He ordered the limousine to leave as he argued with his daughter.

Also, check out 5 most controversial WWE promos of all time | Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell