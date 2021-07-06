The most embarrassing moments of 5 WWE Superstars

Although pro wrestling is scripted, sometimes things go wrong, resulting in some very embarrassing moments for WWE Superstars.

Performing on live TV and in front of a live audience could be tricky for WWE Superstars. Although the wrestlers get to feel the energy of the WWE Universe, their mistakes are not fixable and cannot be taken back.

Many WWE Superstars have suffered embarrassing moments in the ring. While some suffered wardrobe malfunctions in front of thousands of live fans and millions of viewers at home, others were even more unlucky and suffered worse accidents.

Some WWE superstars have opened up about their most embarrassing moments in interviews in the past few years. Top names like John Cena, Randy Orton, and The Miz have told some shocking stories.

Here are the five most embarrassing moments for WWE Superstars

#5. WWE Legend John Cena

John Cena is a legend in WWE and has been the face of the company for many years. However, he suffered an unfortunate accident during one of his matches which has become his most embarrassing moment ever in a WWE ring.

Before Cena wore his famous jean shorts, he used to wrestle in trunks. They were much shorter and tighter, and he wore different colours.

Cena was wrestling in Halloween orange-coloured trunks one day when things went wrong for the 16-time world champion.

"The most embarrassing thing is when I performed with food poisoning. I happened to not be wearing my denim shorts, this was way back in the days of yore and believe it or not, I was wearing Halloween orange spandex trunks. At the end of the contest, the orange had turned into an unflattering Autumn brown," Cena told Sportbible.

Luckily for Cena, he later gave up the trunks when he adopted the Doctor of Thuganomics persona. The 44-year-old went on to dominate the WWE for over a decade and a half.

The 16-time world champion recently confirmed he would be returning to WWE without giving an exact date. He told Chris Van Vliet that he is looking forward to wearing his ring gear again:

"I can tell you this, I very much look forward to wearing jorts again, it's been too long." revealed Cena

Cena's last WWE bout came at WrestleMania 36 when he lost to The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

