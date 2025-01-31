When Malakai Black revealed Paul Heyman's grand WrestleMania plan for him and another AEW star

Malakai Black has allegedly left AEW. He was the leader of the House of Black, whose members consisted of himself, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and, Julia Hart. This faction is now a trio called Hounds of Hell.

It is heavily rumored that Black is headed to WWE. The Anti Hero was signed to the Stamford-based company from 2016 to 2021, and during this run, he held the NXT Championship once. After he was promoted to the main roster, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. However, things simply did not work out for him. Paul Heyman was the executive director of RAW back then and his relationship with the 39-year-old was complicated.

In a 2021 interview with Talk is Jericho, the former AEW World Trios Champion revealed the WrestleMania plans Heyman had for him and AEW star, Buddy Matthews. The 59-year-old wanted to tell a story between the two men, which would eventually reach a full circle down the line. However, Black was not pleased with the way things were unfolded:

"What (Paul Heyman) wanted to do was set something up with Buddy where we could come back to it at WrestleMania in three, four, or five years down the line. Lay a foundation now and five years from now, circle back to it on a bigger stage. It writes itself. Plant some seeds, a couple years later, you pay it off. It never went there and I never felt it transcended despite the promises. You feel like you've thrown everything at the wall and the rest is history," Malakai Black said. [H/T Fightful]

Malakai Black has immense adoration for Paul Heyman

In the same conversation mentioned above, Malakai Black stated that he "loves" Heyman and appreciates his straightforward nature:

"Since day one, me and Paul meshed. I love that man. He's always been really good to me. He's been blunt with me and I appreciate people being blunt with me," he said. [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Anti Hero. Nevertheless, he will receive a warm reception wherever he goes.

