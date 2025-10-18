  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Will Ospreay beats John Cena, CM Punk and other major WWE names outside the squared circle

Will Ospreay beats John Cena, CM Punk and other major WWE names outside the squared circle

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 18, 2025 12:13 GMT
John Cena (left) / Will Ospreay (middle) / CM Punk (right) [Image Credits: WWE
John Cena (left) / Will Ospreay (middle) / CM Punk (right) [Image Credits: WWE's website (wwe.com), Ospreay's X profile]

One of AEW's top names, Will Ospreay, has beaten out John Cena, CM Punk and several other formidable WWE superstars in a surprising non-wrestling metric. The Aerial Assassin's exclusive figures on a major merchandise platform have outsold those of the aforementioned names, news of which recently broke on social media.

Ad

Will Ospreay was last seen in action on his home-soil at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, where he teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Golden Lovers and Darby Allin to defeat The Death Riders in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. The Englishman was ambushed by Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley after the bout, with The One True King annihilating the high-flyer's neck with several Paradigm Shift DDTs and a steel-chair neck stomp to boot. The vicious angle wrote Ospreay off of programming for his impending neck surgery, which he successfully underwent last month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former AEW International Champion has emerged as one of the Tony Khan-led company's most beloved fan-favorites over the past year. It has now been noted on X/Twitter by wrestling merchandise retail company Ringside Collectibles that Will Ospreay's exclusive figure from the AEW Supreme line has outsold those of several prominent WWE names, including former WWE Champions John Cena and CM Punk, former NXT Champion Oba Femi, former Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Penta, and more.

Ad

Check out the tweet HERE.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Will Ospreay recently voiced his respect for a legendary WWE high-flyer

Will Ospreay has been away from the squared circle since the brutal steel cage warfare between his team and The Death Riders at Forbidden Door this past August. While on hiatus from the Jacksonville-based company's programming, The Commonwealth Kingpin has maintained an active presence on social media. When a user asked fans to name the entries on their personal Light-Heavyweight/Cruiserweight Wrestling Mt. Rushmore, Ospreay responded by naming Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, alongside the legendary Hayabusa, Naomichi Marufuji and Dragon Kid.

Ad
"Me personally; Rey Mysterio, Hayabusa, Naomichi Marufuji & Dragon Kid," Ospreay wrote.

Ospreay had battled the former WWE Champion in singles competition once back in 2017, defeating Mysterio just under the twenty-minute mark.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications