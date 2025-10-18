Will Ospreay beats John Cena, CM Punk and other major WWE names outside the squared circle

One of AEW's top names, Will Ospreay, has beaten out John Cena, CM Punk and several other formidable WWE superstars in a surprising non-wrestling metric. The Aerial Assassin's exclusive figures on a major merchandise platform have outsold those of the aforementioned names, news of which recently broke on social media. Will Ospreay was last seen in action on his home-soil at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, where he teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi, The Golden Lovers and Darby Allin to defeat The Death Riders in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. The Englishman was ambushed by Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley after the bout, with The One True King annihilating the high-flyer's neck with several Paradigm Shift DDTs and a steel-chair neck stomp to boot. The vicious angle wrote Ospreay off of programming for his impending neck surgery, which he successfully underwent last month. The former AEW International Champion has emerged as one of the Tony Khan-led company's most beloved fan-favorites over the past year. It has now been noted on X/Twitter by wrestling merchandise retail company Ringside Collectibles that Will Ospreay's exclusive figure from the AEW Supreme line has outsold those of several prominent WWE names, including former WWE Champions John Cena and CM Punk, former NXT Champion Oba Femi, former Women's Champion Liv Morgan, Penta, and more. Check out the tweet HERE.Ringside Collectibles @RingsideCLINKNEW Weekly #TopTen Best Sellers! 🆕🔝🔟#RSCWeeklyBestSellersShop #BestSellers at http://Ringsid.ec/RSCBestSellers1. WILL OSPREAY - AEW SUPREME EXCLUSIVE2. JOHN CENA - WWE ELITE ROYAL RUMBLE 20263. OBA FEMI - WWE ELITE 1214. PENTA - WWE 2026 DEFINING MOMENTS (WAVE 2) RINGSIDE EXCLUSIVE5. CM PUNK - WWE ELITE ROYAL RUMBLE 20266. LIV MORGAN - WWE ELITE 1197. JOE GACY - WWE ELITE 1208. CM PUNK (MITB 2011) WWE ULTIMATE EDITION RINGSIDE EXCLUSIVE9. JOHN CENA - WWE ELITE 120 EXCLUSIVE10. BOOGEYMAN - WWE FROM THE VAULT 5 RINGSIDE EXCLUSIVE#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #WWEEliteSquad #Mattel #WWE #RingsideExclusive #WWERaw #SmackDown #WillOspreay #JohnCena #ObaFemi #LivMorgan #Penta #CMPunk #JoeGacy #Boogeyman @PENTAELZEROMWill Ospreay recently voiced his respect for a legendary WWE high-flyerWill Ospreay has been away from the squared circle since the brutal steel cage warfare between his team and The Death Riders at Forbidden Door this past August. While on hiatus from the Jacksonville-based company's programming, The Commonwealth Kingpin has maintained an active presence on social media. When a user asked fans to name the entries on their personal Light-Heavyweight/Cruiserweight Wrestling Mt. Rushmore, Ospreay responded by naming Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, alongside the legendary Hayabusa, Naomichi Marufuji and Dragon Kid.&quot;Me personally; Rey Mysterio, Hayabusa, Naomichi Marufuji &amp; Dragon Kid,&quot; Ospreay wrote.Ospreay had battled the former WWE Champion in singles competition once back in 2017, defeating Mysterio just under the twenty-minute mark.