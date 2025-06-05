Will Ospreay claims the only reason AEW su**s right now is because of the former WWE Champion

Will Ospreay is currently one of the biggest names in AEW. Every time he is in the squared circle, fans in attendance and worldwide erupt. He has held the International Championship twice, and if things work out, he will likely win the company's world title soon.

Ospreay is currently in a storyline with "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. He wants the two rivals to make a truce because that is seemingly necessary to end Jon Moxley's reign of terror. On Fyter Fest, Ospreay delivered a passionate promo complimenting names such as Toni Storm, Kenny Omega, and more, stating that they were the reason for All Elite Wrestling's rise to the top.

Interestingly, Ospreay added that the worst part about the promotion was Moxley's World Title reign.

"The only reason AEW s***s right now is because you're our world champ," he said.

WWE legend Bully Ray dislikes not being able to see the AEW World Championship

Ever since Jon Moxley became All Elite Wrestling World Champion by defeating Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024, he has held the belt captive. Nobody has gotten a glimpse of the beautiful title in months because the former WWE Champion refuses to take it out of a locked briefcase.

Many are unhappy with this move, including former World Tag Team Champion Bully Ray. The 53-year-old candidly spoke about the glaring issue on a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark.

"Don't get me wrong, I don't like this whole thing of hiding the championship. It's not a good idea. As a matter of fact, it's been an awful idea. Whoever thought of it was wrong, whoever approved it was wrong. I don't care what you have to say. You don't hide your World Heavyweight Championship," said the veteran. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Jon Moxley has held the AEW World Championship for more than 230 days. "Hangman" Adam Page aims to dethrone him at All In 2025.

