Will Ospreay has hilarious reaction to upcoming match on AEW Dynamite

The early weeks of Will Ospreay's tenure with AEW have been going swimmingly despite the British phenomenon facing several daunting challenges. But as the promotion continues building toward the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21, he's seeing even more obstacles set in his path, including fellow Don Callis Family member, Will Hobbs.

Tony Khan took to X today to announce that Ospreay will face the intimidating Powerhouse Hobbs next week when Dynamite comes to the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. The latter is currently on a huge undefeated streak, having not lost a singles match since All Out last September.

Ospreay has allowed his natural cheeky self to shine through on both AEW television and social media, and that was on full display when he learned that he will face the 33-year-old bruiser next Wednesday:

"Christ on a bike," Ospreay wrote.

Tony Khan certainly seems to be getting his money's worth from The Aerial Assassin, who has been a workhorse for the Jacksonville-based promotion since Revolution. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the surging Hobbs.

Former WWE writer compares Will Ospreay to Hollywood's Tom Hardy

Will Ospreay has gotten rave reviews throughout his early tenure with All Elite Wrestling. This seems only natural, as he was already lauded as one of the best wrestlers in the world during his time with NJPW.

It seems that many within the industry are now noticing his potential on American television. This includes former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., who compared The Aerial Assassin to Hollywood icon Tom Hardy on a recent edition of The Masked Man Show.

"They signed the Tom Hardy of professional wrestling, they got Will Ospreay. He is electric, he has so much energy, you can tell he's hyped up, you can tell he's all in. He's completely committed to this, and yeah, man... they're on an upswing," Freddie Prinze Jr. said.

Ospreay is set to face Bryan Danielson in a dream match at AEW Dynasty on April 21. Whether the 30-year-old can make it there unscathed remains to be seen.

