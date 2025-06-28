Will Ospreay sends a heartfelt message to top free agent after unfortunate announcement

AEW star Will Ospreay has been regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world for a few years now. Considering the kind of company he keeps, it's obvious that he has an eye for talent. Now, he's letting fans know to keep their eyes on one of the independent scene's rising stars.

Lucia Lee is a British free agent who has been making waves on the UK indie circuit. She's the reigning NWW Women's Champion, and she's been gaining attention in Pro-Wrestling: EVE lately, as well. Unfortunately, the young star recently suffered an injury.

Lee took to X/Twitter to alert fans that she'd be out of action for a while. She also thanked her followers for their support, prompting Will Ospreay to respond with praise. The Aerial Assassin revealed that he'd been watching her since 2023, and he delivered a message of support following the news of her injury:

"Lucia has made major improvements in her game since I first laid eyes on her in 2023. Gutted about the injury news but I hope she comes back and takes off where she left off," he wrote.

Will Ospreay has a lot on his plate in AEW

Many fans were hoping that this would be the year Will Ospreay finally got his hands on the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old lost to Hangman Page in the Owen Hart Cup finals last month, sending him back to the drawing board.

His spirits got a boost when his fiancée, Alex Windsor, joined the promotion, but he wasn't given any time to relax as All Elite Wrestling barrels toward All In: Texas. The Aerial Assassin now finds himself facing the villainous Young Bucks alongside Swerve Strickland.

The Bucks have been using their EVP powers to make Ospreay's life miserable. He and Strickland still managed to beat Blake Christian and Lee Johnson on this past week's Dynamite, despite Matt and Nick Jackson's meddling, but a showdown has become inevitable.

Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland have challenged The Young Bucks to a match at All In: Texas on July 12, and they've asked the former AEW World Tag Team Champions to put their positions as EVPs on the line. Whether they can finally end the Bucks' reign of terror remains to be seen.

