Will Ospreay sends a five-word message amid AEW hiatus

AEW star Will Ospreay has caught attention online after sending a five-word message amid his absence from the Jacksonville-based promotion.Widely considered one of the biggest babyfaces in the promotion, Will Ospreay has been on hiatus from AEW since competing in the grueling Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door 2025. The Aerial Assassin, who had to be stretchered out at the end of the pay-per-view, has been suffering from herniated discs for a while now and will reportedly be undergoing surgery soon to repair his neck. According to the latest reports, Ospreay is not expected to return to Tony Khan's promotion until well into 2026. During his absence, however, the former International champion sent an intriguing message online.Taking to X, Ospreay posted a front and back image of himself alongside AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland in their wrestling costumes with a five-word message.&quot;Attack For The Next Generation,&quot; wrote OspreayAEW star Alex Windsor shares Will Ospreay's post-retirement plansWill Ospreay's fiancee, Alex Windsor, recently revealed Ospreay's post-retirement plans, saying that the Aerial Assassin dreams of becoming a postman, ideally for the Royal Mail. Windsor stated this when speaking on an interview with RJ City on Hey!(EW).“Speaking of postman, that’s his dream. When he leaves wrestling, he wants to be a postman. No, but that’s his retirement plan. He wants to be a postman. But it’s one of them things where he could be like, oh, I used to be a wrestler. Now I’m just a postie. But not any postie, the Royal Mail.” [H/T - Fightful ]While there is no specific timeline on when Ospreay will return to All Elite Wrestling, fans can expect that once he comes back, the English wrestler will immediately target the Death Riders for taking him out at Forbidden Door.