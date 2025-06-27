Will Ospreay sends a three-word message following real-life partner’s AEW return announcement

AEW recently announced the return of a female star, and her real-life partner, Will Ospreay, reacted with an interesting message. The star recently announced her signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Will Ospreay has something to say about his real-life partner, Alex Windsor's AEW return announcement. Windsor wrestled on Rampage in May 2024 and at Global Wars Australia earlier this year while being an independent star. The 31-year-old star recently announced during an indie wrestling event that she has officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

A few weeks after her revelation, All Elite Wrestling announced on Collision this past week that Alex Windsor will be returning soon. While the exact date for her return was not announced, Windsor hyped up her arrival in the vignette that aired on Collision, stating her goal is to win the championship gold.

Alex Windsor's real-life companion, Will Ospreay, took notice of the return announcement vignette and sent out a three-word message. The Aerial Assassin acknowledged how pretty Windsor looks in the vignette.

"Damn she pretty," Ospreay wrote.

Will Ospreay challenged top AEW stars to a massive stipulation match at All In

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Will Ospreay teamed up with Swerve Strickland to take on the team of Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. The top AEW stars, The Young Bucks, also showed up during the match and sat on their chairs at the ramp to enjoy the action. Swerve and Ospreay managed to secure the win over Blake and Lee Johnson with their amazing teamwork.

Following their win, Strickland and Ospreay went after the Bucks before security officials avoided a brawl. Swerve then challenged Matthew and Nicholas Jackson to a tag match at All In. The Aerial Assassin then raised the stakes by asking the Bucks to put their positions as EVPs on the line.

Therefore, if The Young Bucks lose to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at All In, they could lose their company EVP positions. It remains to be seen what transpires on July 12.

