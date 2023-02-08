"Would be a great fit for Saraya & Toni [Storm]'s faction" - Twitter explodes as controversially released WWE Superstar hints at AEW move

The wrestling world recently reacted to former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose seemingly hinting at an AEW move somewhere down the line.

Rose had a career resurgence after joining the NXT brand, having a 413-day reign with the women's championship. However, her title run came to an abrupt end, and shortly after, she was released from the promotion for her content on a premium site.

The former Toxic Attraction leader hasn't returned to pro wrestling since her WWE exit, although there has been some speculation about her joining All Elite Wrestling.

Mandy Rose recently addressed the rumors and said she would be open to joining AEW for a potential reunion with Saraya and Dustin Rhodes.

The Twitterati erupted to Rose possibly joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future, and below are some of the reactions to the same.

Mandy Rose opened up about her post-WWE run during her interview with AEW star Renee Paquette

During her appearance on The Sessions podcast, Rose revealed that she is still getting accustomed to not traveling like she was doing as a WWE Superstar.

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion added that she has lots of free time now and she is spending some "quality time" with family.

"It is a little weird, I'm not gonna lie, especially, you know, the traveling and just constantly being on camera and being available at any time. But now I just feel so free. There's just this like freeing feeling, you know, in a good way. I just have all this spare time. I have all these opportunites that I work on, figure it out, you know, what's my next move? And just spending that quality time with, you know, my fiance with family. I'm able to go up to New York whenever and see my family. So, it's just been nice," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Mandy Rose ends her hiatus from pro wrestling by joining AEW in the near future. If she were to sign on the dotted line, she would join a coveted list of former female WWE stars, such as Toni Storm, Saraya, and Embed Moon, among others.

Do you think Rose should join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

