"TK [Tony Khan] is too much of a fanboy to let him go" - Wrestling fans are seemingly convinced that 6-time WWE World Champion will eventually return to AEW

It's been almost a month since the now-famous All Out media scrum, and wrestling fans on Twitter have already started clamoring for CM Punk's AEW return.
The Straight Edge Superstar landed himself in trouble following his notorious tirade directed at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.
Let's not forget the scuffle that ensued between Punk w/Ace Steel and the EVPs backstage on the heels of the former's pipebomb.
Tony Khan severely reprimanded every man involved in the melee and dished out indefinite suspensions until the third-party investigation wings up.
As per recent reports, The Elite hasn't heard anything about when their suspensions will be over, the likelihood of a lawsuit stemming from the pending final decision has put everything on hold, including the inaugural trios' world champions' returns.
As for CM Punk's future, the word making the rounds has alluded to a possible contract buyout, but the ball is in Tony Khan's court.
Whether or not Punk gets his termination letter, he has already been on the shelf for eight months due to a tricep injury. This was confirmed when the 43-year-old was recently spotted wearing a brace on his left arm.
In the wake of the controversial situation, the Twitterverse has been hoping they haven't seen the last wrestling stalwart in AEW.
Some people believe the Chicago-made brought back lapsed fans, and he is too big of a star to be let go.
Others want the company to strike while the iron is hot and turn the real-life beef between CM Punk and The Elite into an on-screen rivalry upon their return.
Did AEW accidentally drop a major hint regarding CM Punk's future?
CM Punk may or may not get fired after an enthusiast on Reddit shared a picture of AEW selling The Straight Edge Superstar's merchandise at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, which played host to Dynamite last week.
One of the merchants was also spotted wearing the former WWE Superstar's T-shirt, leaving fans baffled because the company wasn't selling any of The Elite's merchandise.
Now, this could mean two things - either the company is clearing up the remaining stock before firing him, or AEW may not sack him after all.
While this is just speculation at the moment, fans should wait until Mr. Khan breaks the silence on the matter.
