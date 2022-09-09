5 things that could happen if CM Punk leaves AEW

The CM Punk saga in AEW has been a total mess and it does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. Reports are still coming out about what happened backstage during the media scrum held after the All Out pay-per-view.

The heat had been building up for months. It finally reached its culmination on Sunday night as Punk took shots at The Elite and Hangman Page in the media scrum. They even got into an altercation backstage in which Punk allegedly punched Matt Jackson and Ace Steel bit Kenny Omega.

There have been reports making rounds that CM Punk could be let go by AEW. In this list, we'll explore five things that could happen if Punk leaves the company.

#5. Wrestlers influenced by Punk could follow him out

CM Punk with FTR

Like him or not, Punk has definitely had a legendary career in pro wrestling. His straightforward and vocal nature has a fanbase of its own.

It's not just the fans, either - he has a lot of supporters in the locker room as well. Many wrestlers idolize him and look up to him as one of the best to ever step foot inside a ring.

It would not be a surprise if a few other wrestlers also leave AEW in support of the Straight Edge Superstar. It will surely affect them in a big way and will damage their reputation a lot.

#4. The Elite gain more power backstage

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Tony Khan

Back in 2019 when AEW started, Tony Khan assigned The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson, and Cody Rhodes) as Executive Vice Presidents of the company. They brought many eyes to the product and also influenced a lot of wrestlers to join the company.

It is undeniable that AEW wouldn't be where it is today if not for the hard work of Kenny, the Bucks and Cody. But with time, as more big stars joined the promotion, the EVPs started to lose some influence backstage. It was also made clear recently that Tony Khan is the one in charge of everything now.

If the Second City Savior is let go by AEW, it will be no surprise if the balance of power swings back to The Elite. They will have more sway as Tony will no longer be under the influence of CM Punk.

#3. CM Punk could go back to WWE

CM Punk as WWE Champion

CM Punk has a lot of history with WWE. He might not be on the best of terms with the company after his past experiences, but we should never say never in wrestling. We saw something similar with Cody Rhodes earlier this year after he left AEW and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Hence, we cannot completely turn a blind eye to the possibility of CM Punk going back to WWE to add to his legacy. Especially after the recent changes in management there. With Vince McMahon gone, the probability is certainly not zero.

#2. Wrestlers might hesitate to join AEW

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff



Listen now on A bad look for Punk and an even worse look for AEW.Listen now on AdFreeShows.com A bad look for Punk and an even worse look for AEW.Listen now on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/NKGX6vBrKZ

Things like backstage altercations and wrestlers calling out their coworkers in public leave a lasting effect on a company's reputation. On top of that, the owner not doing anything to stop it from further escalating is definitely not a good look.

Recent events have generated a lot of negative PR for the promotion among fans, the media, and the entire pro wrestling industry.

No wrestler likes or wants to be part of a controversy that could affect their career. After this, many wrestlers who might have been looking to join AEW will rethink their decision. They might even end up not going there at all to avoid controversies.

#1. AEW will lose their biggest draw

Dave Scherer @davescherer I am really wondering how the AEW situation will play out. If Tony Khan fires CM Punk and loses one of his top draws, all because he let his EVPs act in the manner that they did unchecked, it would be a sword that cuts his company very deeply. And if WWE then signed Punk.... I am really wondering how the AEW situation will play out. If Tony Khan fires CM Punk and loses one of his top draws, all because he let his EVPs act in the manner that they did unchecked, it would be a sword that cuts his company very deeply. And if WWE then signed Punk....

CM Punk returned to wrestling last year and debuted in AEW. Ever since then, they have recorded growth in all areas. He has helped sell tickets and merchandise. The buy rate for pay-per-views has also seen a considerable rise. He is undoubtedly their biggest box office draw and brings in a lot of viewers.

AEW does not have many mainstream draws, and none are as big as Punk. If these issues lead to CM Punk leaving the promotion, they will no longer have their biggest name. This can cause a drop in viewership and ticket sales. If they want to keep their draw, they have to find a way to resolve all the issues going on.

