"He's burying Tony Khan's decision making" - WWE legend blasts CM Punk's rant on multiple AEW stars at media scrum

CM Punk's recent comments at the AEW All Out media scrum have drawn much criticism, even from WWE veterans like Bully Ray.

The Second City Saint's enraged rant after this Sunday's pay-per-view is common knowledge by now. It has also been widely reported that a massive brawl broke out backstage in which Ace Steel allegedly hit Nick Jackson with a chair and bit Kenny Omega.

During the media scrum, Punk called out the AEW EVPs for apparently leaking information. He also blamed Hangman Adam Page for starting their real-life heat when the cowboy went into business for himself during their on-screen feud earlier.

WWE legend Bully Ray recently spoke on the topic during an appearance on Busted Open. Analyzing the course of events, he blamed the Second City Saint for starting the altercation.

"So Punk is basically saying that Tony Khan has made a horrible choice in this EVPs 'cause they are not even qualified to run a target let alone a wrestling company. He's burying Tony Khan's decision-making. He's burying his fellow talents that he might have to get in the ring with. He's burying the boys," Dudley said. (2:06 - 2:27)

As of now, multiple AEW stars have reportedly threatened to walk out of the Promotion. It remains to be seen what the aftermath of the brawl will be.

The WWE legend further explained the consequences of CM Punk's words

Following his analysis of the situation, Bully Ray added a few more choice words about his perspective.

The WWE legend believed that a large segment of the locker room was displeased with CM Punk.

"Not only is he burying those boys directly, but the entire locker room hears this. I can assure you that the majority of the locker room is not happy that Punk is burying Hangman Page and the EVPs," Bully added. (2:28-2:44)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

#AEW #TheElite Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. #AEW AllOut #CMPunk Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.#AEW #AEWAllOut #CMPunk #TheElite https://t.co/F6rt5nb6IR

As of now, there are no further reports of CM Punk. Sportskeeda Wrestling will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

