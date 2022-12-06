The Royal Rumble premium live event is only days away, and the wrestling world wants Triple H to bring a top AEW star back to WWE. The star is none other than three-time Intercontinental Champion Dustin Rhodes (fka Golddust).

Dustin and his brother Cody Rhodes have been a part of AEW since day one. Although the latter left the company earlier this year, the veteran remained in Tony Khan's promotion. The former WWE Superstar recently revealed that he plans to retire in 2023. This was the initial moment fans speculated he might return to his previous company for one last run.

A wrestling fan posted a question on Twitter asking the wrestling world which non-WWE Superstar they would like to see at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event.

Fans added a montage of several wrestling veterans, including Minoru Suzuki, Kairi Sane, Kazuchika Okada, and more.

Sean Slate @slate_s42 Do you think we see wrestlers outside of the company show up in the Royal Rumble this year? If so, who? 🤔 Do you think we see wrestlers outside of the company show up in the Royal Rumble this year? If so, who? 🤔 https://t.co/XlWRMAJJna

People predicted this would be the perfect time for Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust, to return to the Triple H-led promotion.

They also felt that it would be a wonderful moment if Cody made his return as well.

Democratic_India @Proud_Indian94 @slate_s42 It's time for him to return, have a end of career run for a year! Go to HOF 2024 @slate_s42 It's time for him to return, have a end of career run for a year! Go to HOF 2024 https://t.co/qZhdAY1b09

tidalwave @HjelmstadAyden @slate_s42 Dustin said 2023 is his last year wrestling, so he might go back 1 more time @slate_s42 Dustin said 2023 is his last year wrestling, so he might go back 1 more time

サイ・クマール® @anonymunda



#RoyalRumble @slate_s42 Let the "FORBIDDEN DOOR" open it's arms to the greatest art there is called wrestling! @slate_s42 Let the "FORBIDDEN DOOR" open it's arms to the greatest art there is called wrestling! #RoyalRumble

Fans also wanted to see other AEW stars walk through the Forbidden Door, namely former world champions Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.

Jordan @jbawelkiewicz44 @slate_s42 I’d love to see Jericho or Mox show up but I know it’ll never happen @slate_s42 I’d love to see Jericho or Mox show up but I know it’ll never happen

Considering the fact that Karl Anderson made his return to WWE while holding the IWGP NEVER Openweight title, they felt that more wrestlers from New Japan could make a special appearance at the Royal Rumble.

Marcos @obeyymarcos7 @slate_s42 I want Will Ospreay to show up but doubt it @slate_s42 I want Will Ospreay to show up but doubt it

nick h20s @VAIZARDxGAARA @slate_s42 Theres talks of them being 40 person rumbles doubt it happens but would love Kairi for an appearance a wild Jay white would be cool if the balor aj stuffs continues Suzukis a wild card cause he's a free agent doing whatever he wants so this years rumble will be a fun one 2 watch @slate_s42 Theres talks of them being 40 person rumbles doubt it happens but would love Kairi for an appearance a wild Jay white would be cool if the balor aj stuffs continues Suzukis a wild card cause he's a free agent doing whatever he wants so this years rumble will be a fun one 2 watch

JustinJMB @Jmb1Justin @slate_s42 It's crazy the POP that Kairi Would get, Personally I would Love to see Mickie again and I would really Pop if Kenny Omega or Mox showed up @slate_s42 It's crazy the POP that Kairi Would get, Personally I would Love to see Mickie again and I would really Pop if Kenny Omega or Mox showed up

Former WWE Superstar EC3 suspects Triple H played mind games to get William Regal back to his promotion

Last week, during the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about Triple H's tweet ahead of Survivor Series, which paid homage to William Regal.

EC3 mentioned that Regal was unhappy with the company he was currently working for and thus suspected the WWE CCO's tweet was to entice Regal to jump ship.

“He [William Regal] does the right thing, goes out on his back putting over the heel on his way out. It seems like a thing he would do because he is probably the epitome of consummate professionalism within the industry. I think Triple H manifested this with a tweet… what a power play," EC3 said. [H/T Sportskeeda.com]

EC3 also went on to mention that Regal reportedly said that he instantly regretted signing with AEW.

Who would you like to see at the 2023 Royal Rumble? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes