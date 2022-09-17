"He just needs to retire" - Wrestling fans explode in anger after rumors of 3-time WWE Champion potentially returning to Tony Khan's AEW

The AEW locker room has been plagued by indefinite suspensions following a notorious backstage melee. The latest reports about Jeff Hardy's possible return have come as a relief.
The 45-year-old's arrest over the DUI felony in June left a sour taste in his admirers' mouths. Some fans on Twitter are not too thrilled to potentially see The Charismatic Engima on their television screens again.
Hardy is currently serving an indefinite suspension and has been given a final ultimatum by Tony Khan. He could return to the company only if he maintained his sobriety. It looks like the former WWE Champion is close to completing his rehab after Matt Hardy promised fans about seeing a rejuvenated Jeff Hardy.
Dave Meltzer also fueled the rumor mill by reporting that the veteran could return to the squared circle soon. In the wake of this positive news, some people believe the ship has already sailed on one-half of the Hardys, and he should call it quits on his legendary career.
Others think it's only a matter of time before The Enigmatic Soul relapses into his old habits.
Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:
The Hardys are open to teaming up with Wardlow in AEW
AEW star Wardlow has a desire to team up with Jeff and Matt Hardy down the line.
Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the latter gave an optimistic response to the idea of working with Mr. Mayhem:
[Teaming with Wardlow] sounds great. I'm pretty excited. We're getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff [Hardy] and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing. I'm pretty excited because I feel like his mentality is like — he knows he has to make some changes and do what's right. I feel like he's at a point where he will this time around. I'm excited to have him back and I think this would be amazing. It'd be so much fun," said Matt.
It will be interesting to see whether The Charismatic Enigma returns in time for the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, which is still a few months away.
As for his brother, Matt Hardy will return to action on Rampage tonight when he faces Darby Allin in a singles match.
Do you think Jeff Hardy deserves another opportunity in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.
EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.
Q. Who do you want to see Jeff Hardy face when he returns to AEW?
Chris Jericho
Jon Moxley