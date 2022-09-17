"He just needs to retire" - Wrestling fans explode in anger after rumors of 3-time WWE Champion potentially returning to Tony Khan's AEW

The AEW locker room has been plagued by indefinite suspensions following a notorious backstage melee. The latest reports about Jeff Hardy's possible return have come as a relief.

The 45-year-old's arrest over the DUI felony in June left a sour taste in his admirers' mouths. Some fans on Twitter are not too thrilled to potentially see The Charismatic Engima on their television screens again.

Hardy is currently serving an indefinite suspension and has been given a final ultimatum by Tony Khan. He could return to the company only if he maintained his sobriety. It looks like the former WWE Champion is close to completing his rehab after Matt Hardy promised fans about seeing a rejuvenated Jeff Hardy.

Dave Meltzer also fueled the rumor mill by reporting that the veteran could return to the squared circle soon. In the wake of this positive news, some people believe the ship has already sailed on one-half of the Hardys, and he should call it quits on his legendary career.

Others think it's only a matter of time before The Enigmatic Soul relapses into his old habits.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Rodders @RoddersRants



Jeff Hardy is expected to be out of the ring soon and back in rehab. @JobberNationTV Future headline:Jeff Hardy is expected to be out of the ring soon and back in rehab. @JobberNationTV Future headline:Jeff Hardy is expected to be out of the ring soon and back in rehab.

KN @KevinNagle11 @JobberNationTV Agreed. Time for both to call it a career. Especially Jeff. @JobberNationTV Agreed. Time for both to call it a career. Especially Jeff.

Nathan @Best4Business15 @WrestlePurists How about we stop giving him chances? @WrestlePurists How about we stop giving him chances?

Badkingkold23 @Badkingkold23 @WrestlePurists I'm a big jeff fan.. but bro.. stay home.. stay retired, please @WrestlePurists I'm a big jeff fan.. but bro.. stay home.. stay retired, please

neil sutherland @theneilsth



Sooner he retires to save his body the better for him @WrestlePurists And in 6 months he will be back In rehabSooner he retires to save his body the better for him @WrestlePurists And in 6 months he will be back In rehabSooner he retires to save his body the better for him

GrimTerrorr @GrimTerrorr @WrestlePurists I think it’s past time him and Matt just hang it up. I don’t know anyone who wants to watch them anymore, they’re just tarnishing their legacy. @WrestlePurists I think it’s past time him and Matt just hang it up. I don’t know anyone who wants to watch them anymore, they’re just tarnishing their legacy.

Conor ও Balor Club @PrinxeHaste @WrestlePurists At this rate I think he should retire and just stick to being a coach or something. I was a big Jeff fan growing up but I lost so much respect for him from what he did to get out of his wwe contract and then everything since then. @WrestlePurists At this rate I think he should retire and just stick to being a coach or something. I was a big Jeff fan growing up but I lost so much respect for him from what he did to get out of his wwe contract and then everything since then.

The Hardys are open to teaming up with Wardlow in AEW

AEW star Wardlow has a desire to team up with Jeff and Matt Hardy down the line.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the latter gave an optimistic response to the idea of working with Mr. Mayhem:

[Teaming with Wardlow] sounds great. I'm pretty excited. We're getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff [Hardy] and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing. I'm pretty excited because I feel like his mentality is like — he knows he has to make some changes and do what's right. I feel like he's at a point where he will this time around. I'm excited to have him back and I think this would be amazing. It'd be so much fun," said Matt.

It will be interesting to see whether The Charismatic Enigma returns in time for the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, which is still a few months away.

As for his brother, Matt Hardy will return to action on Rampage tonight when he faces Darby Allin in a singles match.

Do you think Jeff Hardy deserves another opportunity in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

