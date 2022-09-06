"CM Punk should be fired" - Wrestling fans explode as they want Tony Khan to sack former WWE Superstar for throwing punches at top AEW stars backstage

CM Punk's AEW World Championship triumph in Chicago wasn't the only moment that became the talk of the wrestling world following All Out this year.
Soon after, The Second City Saint went off on some prominent backstage figures during the media scrum.
The 43-year-old indirectly held Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (the EVPs of the company) responsible for spreading lies to the dirt sheets about him getting Colt Cabana "fired" from AEW.
He also addressed what instigated him to go into business for himself when he called out Hangman Page on live television a few weeks ago. Punk's fiery rant about the AEW originals caught their attention, and it later spiraled into a physical altercation backstage.
According to reports, CM Punk started the tussle by first throwing a punch at Matt Jackson.
The word making the rounds is that Nick Jackson was knocked out by Ace Steel (backstage producer) with a chair and the latter also bit Kenny Omega during the incident.
The locker room is said to have been "completely divided," with backstage belief alluding to Omega and The Bucks threatening to leave the promotion.
The rumor mill has stirred the wrestling world on Twitter, with many fans asking Tony Khan to reprimand the AEW World Champion and his real-life friend Ace Steel.
Others are skeptical of the head honcho taking action because the Chicago native is arguably the biggest box office attraction for the promotion.
What's next for AEW World Champion CM Punk following All Out pay-per-view?
On the heels of becoming the AEW World Champion for the second time in his career, CM Punk will revisit an old feud with the returning MJF.
The Salt of the Earth showed up during the Casino Ladder match, disguised as a mysterious masked man with a group of thugs, led by Stokely Hathaway, who helped him retrieve the poker chip.
Later, Friedman revealed his identity and rained on Punk's parade to close out the All Out pay-per-view.
The buzzworthy staredown between MJF and Punk alluded to the rubber match for their feud, possibly at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event or Full Gear pay-per-view this year.
But with news of backstage turmoil lately, it will be interesting to see whether The Second City Saint and the EVPs face ramifications for their actions.
