Best and Worst of AEW All Out 2022: Malakai Black's worrying future; massive return; Big mistake with former WWE Champion

AEW All Out 2022 had huge expectations to fulfill if it even wanted to come close to last year's Chicago event.

Last year boasted debuts of major WWE departures from Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, as well as CM Punk's first match for seven years among a litany of outstanding contests. While this year dialed down the surprises, it was an event still chock full of great wrestling, compelling storytelling, and awe-inspiring moments.

From the Zero Hour to the main card, there were a plethora of match of the year candidates, major title changes, shocking victories, and crushing defeats.

That being said, let's break the AEW All Out down into five key moments and assess whether or not they were the right outcome.

#3. Best: The Elite are crowned the first-ever AEW Trios tag champions

The story of the Trios Title has been interlocked with the Elite from the moment it was conceptualized. AEW President Tony Khan affirmed plenty of times that it would be when Kenny Omega makes his return that the new straps would see the light of day.

It only made sense for the Cleaner to capture the titles with the Young Bucks, with whom he has stood for years. Although not the trio’s feud between the Elite and the undisputed trio of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish that we hoped for. The final of the Trios Tournament enjoyed its own compelling tale as Omega and the Bucks stood against Hangman Page and the Dark Order.

The match itself sold the spectacle perfectly, with convincing false finishes convincing fans that Hangman and the Dark Order may well steal the night. That proved not to be the case, however, with an immense finish seeing Hangman essentially hand the Trios titles to his former best friends.

The decision was the right one, having three of the founders of AEW inaugurate the belts with such a historic laden match has only served to cement the titles in their first outing.

#2. Best: CM Punk wins the world title in Chicago

A year on from his fairytale return to the in-ring competition, CM Punk overcame his Everest and dethroned Jon Moxley for the world title. The result comes just two weeks after the Purveyor of Violence decimated Punk to unify the lineal and interim versions of the title in just over three minutes.

The match felt like a spectacle from the off and following the starting bell, everything just started to build. Convincing near-falls and close-to-the-chest bookings saw fans on the edge of their seats as the match could have gone either way.

However, after riding a torrent of abuse himself, the Cult of Personality had Moxley out cold. One GTS later and the referee made the count of three to confirm that hometown hero Punk would once more hold a world championship.

#2. Worst: Chris Jericho defeats Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho returned to his pro wrestling roots as the Lionheart, standing against the American Dragon Bryan Danielson in a clash of ideals.

The sports-entertainment-driven Jericho of showmanship has had to fend off interest in one of his proteges, Daniel Garcia, from Bryan as of late. The conflict of interest for Garcia has gradually played out on TV. With the pro wrestler at heart seemingly tempted to swap the Jericho Appreciation Society for the Blackpool Combat Club.

However, all of that took a backseat to this contest, which stood out in its own right as an instant classic. The result marred the brilliance, however, with Jericho securing a pinfall victory over Bryan to chalk up his second defeat since returning from injury.

The win didn't feel like it should have been Jericho's, fresh off of monumental victories against Wheeler Yuta and Eddie Kingston and a world title challenge.

The lack of Garcia's angle in the actual match also felt flat as he remained at the back in what could have otherwise been a complete show-stealer.

#1. Best: MJF makes his long-awaited return

Heading into All Out, there was one major name on everybody's lips, MJF. The Long Islander hasn't been seen since cutting a scathing promo on Tony Khan, dubbing his boss as "f*cking mark" and demanding to be fired the week following Double or Nothing.

Fans didn't even know whether it was MJF who had returned at first. Appearing as the 'Joker' mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match, he claimed the poker chip and victory thanks to Stokley Hathaway. The issue was that the winner at the time donned a white devil's mask, as to preserve the surprise that was to come.

CM Punk celebrated his world title win as the lights shut off and MJF made his presence known. He emerged from the tunnel, staring down the Cult of Personality, promising to bring the title 'home'.

This sets the stage for CM Punk vs. MJF III and considering the quality of the past two contests, it's fitting that their third will be for the AEW world title.

#1. Worst: Malakai Black suffers another devastating loss

Perhaps the biggest kick in the teeth for fans tonight was Malakai Black's latest crushing defeat. The patriarch of the House of Black found himself at the center of much speculation this past week, as it was reported that he had asked for his release from AEW.

The request was denied, and he was announced for an AEW All Out contest alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews against Miro, Sting and Darby Allin.

What appeared as though it could have been the first tag loss for Sting and Darby turned into another nightmare for the House of Black just two weeks removed from an upset loss to the Dark Order.

Not only did the stable lose, but it was Malakai who took the pin, adding another head-scratching result to his AEW record. Worse still, after the match, he seemingly said goodbye to the fans in a brief break of character.

There remains the question as to whether this is truly his last moment in the promotion or not. If it is, then it would be one of AEW's first major ball-drops when it comes to premier wrestling talent.

