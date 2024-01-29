Wrestling legend breaks silence over AEW return loss to Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson joined AEW just over two years ago and has already worked with several of his dream opponents. Now, one wrestling legend has opened up about his recent bout with the former World Champion.

Yuji Nagata is a multi-time champion with significant runs in AJPW, NJPW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH, among other promotions in Japan. He also had a memorable run in WCW from April 1997 to July 1998, which included wins over names like Chris Jericho, Dean Malenko, Ultimo Dragon, and Juventud Guerrera, and reversals against Bill Goldberg, Booker T, and Curt Hennig.

The Enforcer of Blue Justice returned to the AEW ring on last night's live Collision from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA. Nagata was defeated by Danielson, one of his long-time admirers, in just over 15 minutes. But despite the defeat, the legendary wrestler is glad he ''was able to play'' against Brian.

Nagata took to his X account today, where he wrote:

"Good morning. It was the first match of 2024 at the #AEW Louisiana tournament yesterday. I lost to Brian, but I'm glad I was able to play against him. I'm going back to Japan today, so all I have to do is get on the plane, but Yuji Nagata, the oldest at 55 years old, will do my best today as well," he wrote.

Danielson, who has not responded as of this writing, shook Nagata's hand after the match. They have worked against each other in eight multi-man matches in Japan from November 2002 to July 2004. They also teamed up once for a tag team encounter against Heat and Hiroshi Tanahashi in July 2004 at NJPW Summer Struggle. However, the duo ended up losing the contest.

Tony Khan building to a big NJPW vs. AEW match

This week's AEW Collision saw Bryan Danielson defeat Yuji Nagata. The match happened days after Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tiger Mask IV at a NJPW show in Japan.

AEW and NJPW have noted that these two matches were warm-ups for the Danielson vs. Sabre rematch planned for The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

Danielson previously defeated ZSJ at AEW WrestleDream on October 1. Then, a night after losing to Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Blackpool Combat Club's Danielson and Jon Moxley teamed up with Okada and Tomohiro Ishii in an eventual losing cause against TMDK's ZSJ, Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Kosei Fujita at New Year Dash. The event proved to be the cornerstone of a Danielson vs. ZSJ rematch, which will take place in Osaka on February 11.

The New Beginning in Osaka will be the third instance of Danielson and ZSJ locking horns in a singles match. In addition to their WrestleDream match, which Brian won, ZSJ defeated the former World Champion in the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament in 2009.

What is your prediction for the Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. rematch? Did you watch Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata? Sound off in the comments below!

