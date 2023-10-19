Wrestling legend Konnan would love to work with 5-time WWE Champion on international show

WCW veteran and lucha libre legend Konnan recently revealed that he had spoken to a former WWE Champion about potentially wrestling in Mexico. The star in question is AEW's Bryan Danielson.

Despite being only four years old, AEW has expanded into international territory lately, running shows in Canada and even London. However, the upstart promotion hasn't visited Mexico yet, despite having a partnership with AAA (and more recently, CMLL).

Konnan has worked with several AEW stars, including Jeff Jarrett and Rey Fenix. On a recent episode of Keepin it 100, the industry legend said that he had spoken to Bryan Danielson and that he would love to work with the Blackpool Combat Club member.

"I saw him in AEW and I asked him if he wanted to do something in Mexico and he said, 'Yeah.' I brought up a couple of people. Then, either that week or the next, he fractured his forearm. We never talked, I have to talk to him again. I would love to work with him," said Konnan. [h/t Fightful]

Konnan praises rising AEW star's squash of WWE legend Chris Jericho

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho faced Powerhouse Hobbs in what turned out to be an extended squash match. The 32-year-old dominated The Ocho and won the match in a little over seven minutes.

Konnan liked what he saw from Hobbs and praised both Jericho and the rapidly rising star on a recent episode of Keepin it 100:

"This got Hobbs over. This is how you get somebody over, that's why he was able to get Action Andretti over. He didn't do what he did here, he just sold high-flying moves, and everybody's doing that. Where is this kid by the way? This reminded me of when Goldberg came back and like he squashed Brock (Lesnar), 'cause this was the old Goldberg. So, you elevated him back to his old character, he was a realistic-looking guy, 'cause he looked like a bada*s, and he knew how to sell."

