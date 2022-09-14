"He wouldn't last 5 minutes back in the 80s talking like that" - Wrestling legend rips into AEW star CM Punk for his infamous media scrum rant (Exclusive)

CM Punk's controversial comments at the post-All Out media scrum have apparently enraged the wrestling veteran, Magnum T.A.

The Second City Saint went off on a flaming tirade about his history with Colt Cabana. Speaking about his real-life heat with Hangman Adam Page, he blamed EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks for mishandling the situation and allegedly leaking information.

On this week's Sportskeeda UnSkripted, Magnum T.A. was asked to comment on the series of events regarding CM Punk. The wrestling legend said:

"I don't know if it's one of the greatest works of all time, or if it's a shoot. I can't, I can't figure it out. I mean, I hate to think somebody could be that big of a jerk, or egomaniac. And I have noticed some pretty big egomaniacs in my time. But, you know, I've got to think that some people are there that would straighten him out, if it wasn't some element of business in this thing somewhere... He wouldn't last 5 minutes back in the 80's talking like that." [18:58 - 19:43]

You can check out the full video here:

While the chances of it being a work seem slim at this point, fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

CM Punk is currently out of action in AEW

While the ripples of his comments are still felt in the All Elite scene, the Second City Saint is allegedly suspended from the promotion.

Furthermore, it has also been reported that CM Punk suffered an injury at the pay-per-view. He has already undergone surgery for the same and is expected to take a significant amount of time to recover.

As of now, following a Tournament of Champions, a new world champion will be crowned at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event later this month. Only time will tell who it will be.

Do you agree with Magnum T.A.? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy