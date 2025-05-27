Wrestling stars react to update following Jim Ross's cancer surgery

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently revealed he'd been diagnosed with cancer, and he was scheduled to go under the knife this morning. An update has now been shared regarding his status following the procedure, and several stars have shared their reactions.

Jim Ross is a legend of the wrestling business, having been a major player in WCW, the voice of WWE during its most historic era, and now, a titan in AEW's commentary booth. Unfortunately, JR has endured a series of health issues over the last few years, which have limited his time on television.

Things got worse for Ross when he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He revealed yesterday that he was to have surgery this morning, with doctors hoping to remove it. JR's podcast partner, Conrad Thompson, has now taken to X/Twitter with a positive update on the WWE Hall of Famer:

"Just heard from @rmorfnyc that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep @JRsBBQ in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery! 🙏 🤲 ♥️," wrote Conrad.

Former WWE champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) sent a simple message of support to the legend on X/Twitter:

Former AEW star Zack Clayton reacted with a prayer emoji:

The Bollywood Boyz also sent their prayers for the iconic commentator:

Jim Ross isn't ready to retire yet

Despite being 73 years old and in poor health, Jim Ross isn't ready to give up his position in the commentary booth. The legend has already revealed that he plans on making an appearance at AEW All In Texas on July 12.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed his status and claimed that he's not willing to hang up his headset just yet:

"I’ll find a shot and I’ll continue on with it, but I’m not gonna, this is crazy on the eve of the hours before my surgery it’s crazy to say, I don’t plan on retiring. I plan on getting healthy and getting well and coming back and doing something or somebody. And we’ll see how that works out."

Ross is beloved by his fans and colleagues, and many have reached out with well wishes during this difficult time. We at Sportskeeda also wish JR the best and hope to see him back on television soon.

