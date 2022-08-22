"They'll f**k with you to the bone" - Wrestling veteran on why he believes CM Punk is unfazed by current AEW drama

Jim Cornette recently claimed that CM Punk was unbothered on the latest issues in AEW involving him.

This all started when Punk went off-script when he first asked for a rematch against old rival Hangman Page last week on Dynamite. Afterward, it caused some heat backstage, with The Second City Saint allegedly threatening to quit the company altogether. It was also believed that the Colt Cabana saga was the root cause of the issue.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette believed that CM Punk, along with Bryan Danielson and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) weren't unbroken in the current drama.

The veteran manager explained that the three have been to WWE and that they know the art of professional feeling hurt.

"Here's another thing, Punk and Danielson and FTR and some of these other guys, I doubt very seriously if you're gonna hurt their f**king feelings, with criticism or a mean promo or somebody saying something bad about 'cause they've worked for the bigtime. They've been to the WWE, they've been to the evil empire. Those people are professional feeling hurters. They'll f**k with you to the bone," Cornette said. [from 3:06 - 3:33]

It will be interesting to see how AEW addresses this current situation involving Punk as they approach into the All Out pay-per-view this coming September 4.

Jim Cornette criticized CM Punk's former best friend

In the same podcast episode, Jim Cornette lashed out at Colt Cabana, CM Punk's former ally. He was beyond baffled as to why the AEW star was a big deal to begin with, compared to the likes of Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

The legendary manager then fired these blunt remarks over the fiasco.

"That would have been one thing, but a f**king guy who was completely and utterly useless in every way to begin with? (...) He [ Colt Cabana] wasn't pushed, he wasn't even prodded and he meant nothing to the show, the revenue, nothing."

On Wednesday at Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio, Punk (who is the lineal AEW World Champion) will face interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Second City Saint will be able to come out victorious despite the controversies surrounding him right now.

