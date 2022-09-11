"They were kind of a pain in their a**" - Wrestling veteran comments on the difficulties WWE NXT had to face due to Tony Khan's AEW

Konnan shared his two cents about the difficulties WWE NXT had to endure while competing with Tony Khan's AEW.

WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite used to compete head-to-head in "Wednesday Night Wars" from 2019 to 2021, with the latter prevailing most of the time. The ratings war ended when the former shifted into Tuesday night programming on April 13, 2021.

WWE Head of Creative Triple H, who used to lead NXT, made it clear that the former black and gold was a "developmental system." Chris Jericho clapped back by saying The Game was just "changing the narrative" because their product s*cked.

During the latest episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan chimed in on Jericho's fiery comments on the black and gold brand. He thought NXT really had no stars compared to AEW who were signing top talent left and right.

The former WCW star, however, claimed that WWE trying to increase the pay on their remaining wrestlers was annoying. This was due to their top talent making the jump to their rival promotion.

"You also got to remember that a lot of wrestlers that probably had nowhere to go and might have resigned at a lower price, now were going to AEW, and they had to up their price on some wrestlers to keep 'em so wherever you look at them, they were kind of a pain in their a**, you know?," Konnan said. [from 3:23 - 3:37]

AEW star Chris Jericho send a message to WWE CCO Triple H

During a recent interview, Chris Jericho emphatically stated that AEW will continue to keep going and that President Tony Khan has a boatload of money to show for it.

This was The Wizard's response to Triple H's claims, although it was tagged as WWE's "third brand" numerous times.

“We will continue to exist and I will tell you this, my boss [Tony Khan] has a lot more money than his boss does. A lot more. So you want to go to that and, we are not going anywhere, we will continue to grow."

After the move to Tuesday nights in 2021, NXT went through a major revamp and has now become NXT 2.0. Meanwhile, Dynamite is still airing on Wednesday nights, this time on TBS, starting January 5, 2022.

What are your thoughts on Konnan's comments on the NXT-AEW Dynamite saga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

