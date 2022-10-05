Wrestling veteran unveils major nixed plans for AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) after her WWE exit

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently revealed some major scrapped plans for AEW star Saraya after her WWE departure.

Saraya (fka Paige) had an 11-year career with WWE, where she won the NXT Women's and Divas Championships (twice). She was forced to retire back in 2018 after a severe neck injury and, afterward, served as a manager before departing from the company on July 7, 2022.

Saraya made her shocking AEW debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 21. She then followed it up by cutting her first-ever promo on the September 28th episode of the Wednesday show.

Discussing Saraya's possible return to active competition during the latest episode of Keepin' it 100, Disco Inferno stated that it remains to be seen if the former Paige will be cleared to wrestle.

Konnan chimed in by confessing that he was going to have Saraya appear at AAA's TripleMania XXX event but in a non-wrestling role. However, the veteran said that Saraya was unavailable at the time due to prior commitment to her parents' wrestling company in England, World Association of Wrestling.

"As a matter of fact, we were gonna use her for TripleMania. We spoke to her management and..... but she had a date in England I believe with her parents' promotion and she wasn't down for wrestling. Doesn't mean she couldn't but she wasn't down to wrestle," Konnan revealed. [from 24:21 - 24:37]

Konnan recently criticized former WWE Superstar Saraya's first-ever AEW promo

During the same podcast, Konnan lambasted Saraya's inaugural promo last week on AEW Dynamite. The segment was about the latter wanting a "revolution" for the Jacksonville-based promotion's women's roster.

While he liked the former Paige professionally and personally, Konnan stressed that her promo was too long and felt that she didn't want to be interrupted.

"I like Paige personally because I know her, I like her professionally, I’ve always liked her but this was way too long and I thought it was kind of unprofessional to say ‘Don’t wrap me up, I’ll stop when I want’ because if that was a shoot, you just said it into someone’s segment, okay?"

Saraya will appear on the anniversary show of Dynamite as she will be in the corner of Willow Nightingale, Athena and Interim AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm. The trio will face Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford, with Britt Baker on their side.

