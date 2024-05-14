Wrestling veteran urges Tony Khan to immediately let top AEW star out of his contract

A wrestling veteran seemingly suggested Tony Khan to let a top AEW star out of his contract. The veteran in question is Konnan, who was speaking about Ricky Starks.

The Absolute debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020, unsuccessfully challenging Cody Rhodes for the latter's TNT Title. Starks' run in the company has been far from unmemorable, having worked with major names including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho. Alongside Big Bill, he also enjoyed a brief run as AEW World Tag Team Champion before losing the belts to Sting and Darby Allin on the February 7 episode of Dynamite.

Since losing the tag titles, Starks has not been utilized on television. He has been absent ever since he was seemingly hurt during a World Tag Team Title tournament quarter-final match on Collision last month, pitting him and Big Bill against Top Flight. Starks has since clarified that he had not been injured. However, rumors have continued to circulate regarding his future in AEW and his contract status.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan addressed a report that claimed Ricky Starks would be a free agent in June and that he had made several attempts to exit the Jacksonville-based promotion. The veteran criticized AEW CEO Tony Khan for not releasing stars who want to leave the company.

"That's what's so funny, it's like, bro, if you're not going to use a guy, let him go. Why are you still paying him to stay there?" [1:50 - 1:57]

Ricky Starks defended AEW President Tony Khan

Tony Khan often receives criticism from fans and industry experts alike. However, he also has his fair share of advocates, including Ricky Starks, who defended the Creative Head of AEW in a recent interview.

During a conversation with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former FTW Champion heaped praise on Khan and his conduct toward his employees and talent despite his position of power, stating:

"He [Tony Khan] is a great dude. He really is. I've never met someone as nice as he is and people always assume someone in that position is gonna be a certain way and he isn't like that. He is a very, very sweet man and people need to realize that we are a startup company. We are all just trying to figure this out."

It remains to be seen whether Starks chooses to stay All Elite once his contract nears its expiration.

