"The Anti-Sammy (Guevara) Establishment" - Wrestling world erupts with predictions to top AEW stars teaming up against current champion amidst ongoing backstage altercation

The Twitter universe wants to see AEW star Andrade El Idolo team up with Eddie Kingston following his alleged backstage melee with Sammy Guevara.

Reports indicated earlier that Guevara and El Idolo allegedly went physical on this week's AEW Dynamite as part of their intense feud. The two went on a Twitter jousting after The La Facción Ingobernable called out The Spanish God's tendency to be a loudmouth.

Andrade wasn't the only one Sammy had issues with, as he also got entangled with Kingston a few months ago. The former TNT Champion called Mad King a "fat piece of sh*t," and a fight quickly occurred, which led to the latter's suspension.

Wrestling fans on Twitter quickly noticed Kingston and El Idolo's common denominator for controversies, led by WWE on FOX analyst Ryan Satin.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin Eddie Kingston and Andrade should form a tag team now. Eddie Kingston and Andrade should form a tag team now.

Some netizens already have names for the fantasy duo.

Meanwhile, a fan described how Kingston and Andrade would go after Guevara just like what happened at AEW Double or Nothing 2020.

In the Stadium Stampede match between The Elite and Inner Circle, the former TNT Champion was chased by Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega in a golf cart.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Andrade and Eddie Kingston when they see Sammy Guevara leaving Dynamite: Andrade and Eddie Kingston when they see Sammy Guevara leaving Dynamite: https://t.co/Td5WqNIKPr

Another user suggested that 'Smart' Mark Sterling should be having a signature campaign to get rid of The Spanish God.

Seb Kowalski - BADG3RMAN @BADG3RMANTV



Petitioning AEW do fire Sammy Guevara.



You better believe the signatures would just fly in 🤣 @ryansatin Screw that. A whole stable. With Mark Sterling as the attorney.Petitioning AEW do fire Sammy Guevara.You better believe the signatures would just fly in 🤣 @ryansatin Screw that. A whole stable. With Mark Sterling as the attorney.Petitioning AEW do fire Sammy Guevara.You better believe the signatures would just fly in 🤣

Here are some other interesting reactions:

Carroll22 @Carroll22__ @ryansatin Andrade should just be let go. Dude hasn't got 1 single push since joining and it's clear Tony isn't gonna let go of sammy @ryansatin Andrade should just be let go. Dude hasn't got 1 single push since joining and it's clear Tony isn't gonna let go of sammy

Billiam Bixby @skeetaboo2002 @ryansatin Nah, just let them hate each other until everytime Sammy shows up on screen and they form an alliance lol @ryansatin Nah, just let them hate each other until everytime Sammy shows up on screen and they form an alliance lol

Mike @Da_Baron_



Andrade and Eddie versus Sammy.



PRINT THE MONEY. @ryansatin This is what I've been saying... hardcore handicap match.Andrade and Eddie versus Sammy.PRINT THE MONEY. @ryansatin This is what I've been saying... hardcore handicap match. Andrade and Eddie versus Sammy.PRINT THE MONEY.

In the aftermath of the altercation, Andrade was sent home and his match on Rampage against Preston '10' Vance was removed. Meanwhile, Guevara stayed put as he main evented AEW Dynamite with Chris Jericho to defeat Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

AEW star Andrade El Idolo addressed his recent reports of a fight with Sammy Guevara

Taking to Twitter, Andrade El Idolo posted a short but powerful message following a reported fight with fellow AEW co-worker Sammy Guevara.

El Idolo and Guevara have been at each other's nerves over the past few days prior to their physical aggression. Their Twitter feud came to a head where The Spanish God boldly tweeted to the Mexican that he should just go back to WWE, which has been the center of speculation for the latter.

It will be interesting to see if Guevara has anything to say about El Idolo's new tweet or if he will just let it slide and move on.

