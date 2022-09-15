Create

"Chris Jericho has been slapped purple" - Wrestling world reacts to top AEW star's match with former WWE Champion on Dynamite 

The main event of this week's AEW Dynamite saw the last semifinal match-up of the Grand Slam: Tournament of Champions between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

In a rematch from their grueling All Out bout, both men didn't disappoint the fans as they displayed another technical contest. Despite hurting his leg in the penultimate moments, Danielson forced Jericho to tap out with his LeBell Lock.

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson advances to the finals of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where he will face #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @JonMoxley! What a night of action it has been on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/w4lhu8mtow

After the AEW Dynamite main event, wrestling fans shared their varied reaction on Twitter.

Many thought Danielson vs. Jericho II was a huge step up from their September 4th pay-per-view match, especially in storytelling.

Chris Jericho vs Bryan Danielson was way better than the last one. Nasty slaps with top tier wrestling and storytelling. I really thought that Bryan was hurt. One of my favourite matches this year. #AEWDynamite
Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho was really good. Much better than the PPV match. ***3/4 #AEWDynamite
That was so much better than the PPV match. Hell of a match between Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho! #AEWDynamite
That Bryan Danielson VS Chris Jericho match was a noted step up from their All Out encounter from a couple of weeks ago, and not just because this one had the right result. #AEWDynamite
Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson are killing it 🔥 #AEWDynamite

Meanwhile, this user claimed that The American Dragon outclassed the Wizard.

Chris Jericho has been slapped purple by Bryan Danielson. #AEWDynamite

Another netizen thought the bout was too long but eventually approved of the results.

Man even this match is way too long. But imo the right guy wins. Bryan Danielson over Chris Jericho for #AEWGrandSlam so they’ll work/shoot the injury. So Garbage Moxley over Bryan Danielson so MJF can carry him. This is dumb #AEWDynamite

Then, a parody account gave props to the main event.

I tip my muffin top to Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho

Furthermore, some expected Daniel Garcia to interrupt during the Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson slugfest.

Excellent main event between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson to end the show. I thought for sure we would see Daniel Garcia play a role in this match just like I thought he would in the All Out match but I was wrong again 😂. Mox vs Danielson has me really hyped for next week!!

Finally, an "unbiased" user believes that The Wizard was robbed against The American Dragon.

As a completely objective and unbiased journalist of sports entertainment, I'll be the first to say that Chris Jericho was robbed against Bryan Danielson!

Danielson will face his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Jon Moxley in the final round of the tournament next week on Dynamite: Grand Slam. The winner will be crowned the new AEW World Champion.

