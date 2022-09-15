"Chris Jericho has been slapped purple" - Wrestling world reacts to top AEW star's match with former WWE Champion on Dynamite 

The main event of this week's AEW Dynamite saw the last semifinal match-up of the Grand Slam: Tournament of Champions between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.
In a rematch from their grueling All Out bout, both men didn't disappoint the fans as they displayed another technical contest. Despite hurting his leg in the penultimate moments, Danielson forced Jericho to tap out with his LeBell Lock.
After the AEW Dynamite main event, wrestling fans shared their varied reaction on Twitter.
Many thought Danielson vs. Jericho II was a huge step up from their September 4th pay-per-view match, especially in storytelling.
Meanwhile, this user claimed that The American Dragon outclassed the Wizard.
Another netizen thought the bout was too long but eventually approved of the results.
Then, a parody account gave props to the main event.
Furthermore, some expected Daniel Garcia to interrupt during the Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson slugfest.
Finally, an "unbiased" user believes that The Wizard was robbed against The American Dragon.
Danielson will face his Blackpool Combat Club teammate Jon Moxley in the final round of the tournament next week on Dynamite: Grand Slam. The winner will be crowned the new AEW World Champion.
