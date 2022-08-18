"We gotta go" - Wrestling world hilariously reacts to Andrade El Idolo's abrupt conclusion on AEW Dynamite 

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite ended abruptly with Andrade El Idolo turning on fellow faction member Dragon Lee.

On the show's main event, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made his highly anticipated return. He teamed up with the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) to compete against La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee) in the quarterfinals of the inaugural AEW Trios World Championship Tournament.

Following the team's loss, Andrade betrayed Dragon Lee by hitting him with a DDT, much to everyone's surprise. The latter's mask came loose while everyone looked on in disbelief. The mask is often considered sacred in Luchador wrestling and is never removed.

The wrestling fraternity had some confusing and hilarious reactions to the show's conclusion:

Wrestling Fan @Wrestli72541354 @AEW RIP Andrade’s career. Over a year now and NOTHING has come from it. Really feel bad for him, I bet he thought the grass would be greener on the other side. He, just like many others, was sold a dream that never came. @AEW RIP Andrade’s career. Over a year now and NOTHING has come from it. Really feel bad for him, I bet he thought the grass would be greener on the other side. He, just like many others, was sold a dream that never came. https://t.co/qhuyKRX22w

Another fan shared a snippet of Omega and Andrade El Idolo during their match:

This user cited the ending similar to that of WCW Nitro in the late 90s:

One fan mocked that El Idolo and Rush assaulted Lee following a pin:

Another fan joked about the time on the remainder of Idolo's contract with AEW:

THIQUE(ISH) AT HEART @niecyt993 How many more years does Andrade got in his AEW contract??? Cuz….. How many more years does Andrade got in his AEW contract??? Cuz….. https://t.co/FPQ04BBY4V

Konnan recently lashed out at Andrade El Idolo and Miro

Starting in 2015, Andrade El Idolo was associated with WWE for about six years before his departure last year. He competed on the NXT brand before making his main roster debut on SmackDown in 2018.

Last week, Andrade and fellow AEW star Miro, who has been absent from in-ring competition recently, liked fans' tweets claiming the stars would be better competitors in WWE.

This led to speculation that the two former WWE talents were unhappy with Tony Khan's promotion.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan recently called out the two stars for liking similar tweets:

"How could Andrade like a similar tweet? There's no way you could tell me they [WWE management] were using them better in WWE. They [AEW management] do use them but they don't use them good. Almost on every f**king show, they don't really do s**t," said the WCW veteran.

With Kenny Omega's return and The Elite's victory in the first quarterfinal of the AEW World Trios Championship, it is yet to be seen what's in store for the tag division.

Over the next few weeks, Death Triangle will face Will Ospreay & Aussie Open; House of Black will go up against The Dark Order, and the Trustbusters will face Best Friends.

Who do you think will emerge as the inaugural winners of the Trios World Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

Did you know Brock Lesnar got into a real fight with a legend? Vince was furious. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy