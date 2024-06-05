"WTF was that?" - Kevin Nash reacts to off-camera Tony Khan moment

Kevin Nash made his name by leading a Hall of Fame career in WWE, WCW, and TNA, among other promotions. In recent years, the nWo heavyweight has made headlines for critiquing the AEW and WWE products on social media or his podcast. The latest from Nash is a reaction to a viral Tony Khan video.

The Tony Khan-led promotion celebrated its fifth anniversary at the sixth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view last month. The Anarchy in the Arena main event saw The Elite defeat Team AEW in a chaotic braw, including a spot where Jack Perry brought Khan out to rough him up, but Darby Allin made the save with a flame-thrower. Crew members quickly put the flames out with fire extinguishers.

A fan clip of the flame-thrower aftermath recently went viral. It shows Khan rolling all the way down the ramp after being saved by the flame-throwing Allin and the fire-extinguishing crew members. Fans joked that Khan remembered what to do when faced with fire—stop, drop, and roll.

Nash discussed the off-camera Khan moment on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast. After insisting they watch the clip, the former Diesel gave the ROH owner advice - slow down, stop.

"This is a good one, this is a f*****g good one. Tony, I love you to death, man, but dude... you just gotta stop... The only thing missing right here is the... [comedian Jerry Lewis impersonation]. WTF was that? [co-host joked that this made it a comedy spot] Yeah, but what was the whole flame-throwing...," Kevin Nash said. [From 1:17:28 to 1:18:53]

Nash and co-host Sean Oliver are celebrating their 100th episode of Kliq This. The podcast channel launched in February 2022, but the show premiered in May.

Kevin Nash on Tony Khan's big in-ring angle on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan went viral in late April after participating in his first major angle on AEW Dynamite.

Khan was attacked by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks, which cemented Perry's spot in The New Elite with The Bucks and Kazuchika Okada. The AEW-ROH owner sold the attack for weeks and wore a neck brace at the NFL Draft that week.

Kevin Nash, who recently received heat for knocking a fan-favorite, discussed the attack angle on his Kliq This podcast and gave a nod of respect to Khan for committing to the sale.

"The neck brace. The neck brace the following day at the Jaguars. I got to give a little respect to this because I don't think the NFL or anyone that watches the NFL and not wrestling is going to give a sh*t, but the attempt to do some crossover, respecting the product where he wore the neck brace the next day, it's a commitment," Kevin Nash said.

Nash went on to compare Khan's attack to an infamous WCW angle.

If you use any of the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Klip This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

