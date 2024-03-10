"WWE Bound?" "Time to go home" - Fans convinced Matt Hardy has confirmed his departure

Matt Hardy has left fans in limbo regarding his AEW future with his latest social media post. Hardy joined All Elite Wrestling on the March 18, 2020, edition of Dynamite. However, he has not been featured in any feuds lately.

As reported by Fightful, Hardy's AEW contract is set to expire at the end of this month, and there has been no confirmation about the extension. Hardy took X today to send out a heartfelt message to fans and thanked them for being with him, especially after he suffered an injury at All Out in 2020.

“I want to say thank you to the @AEW fans. I appreciate you, especially the dieHARDY fans of Jeff & I that followed us to AEW. I’ll never forget how much love you showed me after I was injured at #AllOut 2020 on the next week’s #AEWDynamite.”

After his latest post, a lot of fans speculated that Hardy was going to leave AEW. They also floated the theory that he was on his way to WWE to retire and get into the Hall of Fame.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Triple H will look to sign the former tag team champion if that means he can make the Hall of Fame and have one last good run.

Matt Hardy speaks out on his AEW contract status

Since reports came out that Matt Hardy’s contract was up in the air and that it was ending this month, there has been a lot of speculation on what comes next.

Matt has now spoken about it on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast and said that we will see what happens.

"So, as far as that goes with my contract, people had asked about my contract. And obviously, I’ve got [messages] after that news broke earlier today, and it didn’t come from me because no one had known anything about it. So once again, Sean Ross Sapp breaking the news. Yes, it is coming up in March. And we’ve spoke about it and we’ve talked about it and I guess we’ll see what happens. So we’ll see. If you listen to the podcasts, just give me your feedback. Tell me what you think I should do next."

It seems likely that he is out of his way. It remains to be seen how things will pan out for the former WWE star.

Do you think Matt will renew his AEW contract? Tell us by clicking on the discuss button.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE