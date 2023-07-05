WWE fans call AEW star "Seth Rollins 2.0" and accuse him of almost ending Sting's career

WWE Hall of Famer Sting had a rough outing last week in AEW. He wrestled back-to-back matches, first at Forbidden Door II and then on the fall-out episode of Dynamite.

Though The Icon emerged victorious on both occasions, he suffered some nasty falls that left the wrestling world anxious about his health. Sting joined forces with Darby Allin and Tetsuya Naito to beat Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki in a six-man tag team bout at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II.

During the closing moments, The Vigilante ate a 650 Splash on a table from The Spanish God outside the ring. However, recent reports have insinuated that the spot didn't go as originally planned.

Sting botched the table spot as he was supposed to roll out of the way but mistimed it. The 64-year-old was fortunate enough to continue the match and walk away from what could have been a terrible rib injury.

But fans on Twitter hailed the scary spot as a callback from Sting's final WWE clash against Seth Rollins, which became infamous for nearly ending The Icon's wrestling career once and for all.

Some held Guevara responsible for not executing the spot safely and called him 'Seth Rollins 2.0.'

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Days later, the WCW Icon avenged himself by taking a leap of faith from a ladder, diving straight through the heart of Sammy Guevara on the pile of tables. However, Sting injured himself in the process, busting his mouth, which will now require stitches on his lips.

He also seemed to have lost a tooth during that daring spot. Despite taking the scary fall, the WWE Hall of Famer managed to tap out 'The Painmaker' Chris Jericho, and continued his undefeated run.

Former WWE personality Vince Russo unhappy with Sting's terrifying spot on AEW Dynamite

While speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer lashed out at Tony Khan for allowing Sting to take a scary bump.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about the face-painted star's table spot:

"So Tony, how about if your father was doing that spot? You’d be good with [Shahid] doing that spot, bro? Tony Khan needs to be the guy saying ‘Okay guys, what do you got laid out?’ And then, ‘Sting, you really don’t need to be doing that.’"

With All In right around the corner, fans will be hoping to see Sting partake in AEW's highest-grossing event ever. The wrestling stalwart has already ruled out having a last hurrah at the marquee show. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him and Allin.

