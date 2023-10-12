WWE Hall of Famer believes Adam Copeland's (Edge) AEW debut was "done really well"

A WWE Hall of Famer recently had some positive words to say about Adam Copeland's AEW debut and praised the company for the way they managed it.

The name in question is none other than Eric Bischoff. The former RAW general manager believes that the company's decision not to advertise Copeland's arrival added value to the eventual moment at WrestleDream.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the former WWE Champion's debut in All Elite Wrestling:

"I think it was done really well," Bischoff said. "I was happy and excited to see that Adam was introduced at a pay-per-view as a surprise. And of course, the chatter was there and I don't think anyone went, 'Oh my god. I never expected this.' But the fact that he wasn't booked, he wasn't advertised. It was added value, which means he's going to get an even bigger response than he'd have gotten if he had been advertised."

Bischoff continued:

"It's a subtle difference in crowd reaction, but when you deliver like that, it has a different value and you get a different reaction. And I was very happy to see that, as opposed to the way things have typically been done. I think it definitely helps set up his appearance on television. I don't think it could've been done any better, let's put it that way." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addresses one major issue with Adam Copeland's AEW arrival

Adam Copeland made his surprising AEW debut at WrestleDream, however, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes there is one major problem with the Rated R Superstar's arrival.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, the former RAW general manager praised Copeland's debut from a fan's perspective, however, he raised a major concern:

"On a creative level, as a fan sitting there in the venue or watching it on television, loved it. The business side of me is kind of shaking my head. But whatever, we’ll see how that pans out in the long run. Because it is starting to get into that treacherous zone where advertisers begin to feel uncomfortable, particularly as you’re, you know, targeting a younger demo. But hey, maybe it doesn’t matter anymore. I could be mistaken... Maybe the standards have changed. And if so, it won’t have any effect. But I think creatively, awesome. Just awesome." [From 00:00 - 00:46]

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments below.

