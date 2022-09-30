WWE Hall of Famer believes AEW star MJF could "conquer the business"

MJF has been a pivotal part of AEW since his signing with the promotion in 2019. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently cited that the young AEW star is a refreshing, game-changer in the industry.

Known for his brash and witty mic skills, The Salt of the Earth has become a fan favorite and has kept them captivated ever since. He returned to All Elite Wrestling in September at the All Out pay-per-view after a three-month hiatus. He confronted his former rival CM Punk, making it clear he had his eyes set on the AEW World Championship.

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T highlighted that the 26-year old's unique promos and character were unique:

"That's one of those things of sustainability, in this game, I'm looking at how well MJF is taking off and you know, he's doing great things and like I say he's, he's one of a kind. He's different than any wrestler that we've seen come along in quite some time." (1:02:24 - 1:02:41)

The Hall of Famer added that MJF is a fan-favorite who is looking to leave no stone unturned to be the best in the industry:

"I look at MJF as a guy who's looking to conquer the business. Yeah, not the women, women's gotta love them. They gotta want to love them whether you got a girl or not. He could be the ultimate playboy. He could play the ultimate playboy role." (1:03:30 - 1:03:51)

MJF teases cashing in his chip for the AEW World Championship next month

When MJF returned to AEW earlier this month, he won the Casino Battle Royale match with the assistance of his new faction, The Firm. He has since made his presence known and kept a keen eye on all of Jon Moxley's matches.

This week on Dynamite, Moxley defended his title against Juice Robinson. Following the match, the number one contender Hangman 'Adam' Page confronted the champion. The two are set to clash at Battle of the Belts next month.

The Devil interrupted the two stars citing that the two men were 'fighting to lose' and highlighted that he 'might' make the most of the opportunity at the next AEW event.

Wheeler Yuta and The Salt of the Earth have been involved in a heat of words and brawls, back and forth over the past couple of weeks. It remains to be seen whether the AEW star will be successful in cashing in on his chip at the opportune moment and be crowned the new champion.

