WWE Hall of Famer lavishes praise on Bryan Danielson, claims he is the best storyteller in modern wrestling

Bryan Danielson has always been considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the world, but a WWE Hall of Famer has taken this a step further and stated that the American Dragon is the best storyteller in modern wrestling.

Danielson shocked the world when he returned from injury on the September 2nd edition of AEW Collision after Ricky Starks signed a contract for a strap match with 'The Dragon'. Starks thought he was wrestling Ricky Steamboat, but he ended up facing Bryan in a match that has been considered one of the best of the entire year.

Someone who was a big fan of it was WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who took to his 'My World' podcast to express how much enjoyed the match between Danielson and Starks at All Out, as well as lavishing praise on the American Dragon.

“I think he is the very best storyteller in modern wrestling. I think he has a unique ability. I believe on last night’s card (AEW All Out), it’s the one match that people had no idea that it was going to have the impact on the night that it did. I can’t say enough good things about it. He is an unbelievable storyteller, brutal straps and everything that goes with it, and you know, there was interference and whatever you want to get into it, but that place was rocking. They loved it and it was brutally hard.” (H/T PWMania)

Jarrett also stated that the match between Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks will be one of the most valuable in Starks' career, comparing it to when Kurt Angle helped out John Cena, and when Scott Hall helped Jeff out as a rookie.

“I’m, you know, personally happy for Starks. Guys coming up in this business, you know, you look back on different careers, you know, I think Kurt gave it to Cena. Scott Hall gave me a match that, okay, okay. There’s certain matches that you have with older veterans or guys that are already up on top that they’re irreplaceable. I believe that match is irreplaceable in Ricky Starks’ career. I think it will be. I think it’s gonna stand the test of time like oh wow, and look at the circumstances that had happened. Had not all of the other set of circumstances happened, he’d never had this opportunity. So the grand weave, you never ever know what is gonna come down the pike next.” (H/T PWMania)

Fans will hear from Bryan Danielson this Saturday on AEW Collision

So what's next for Bryan Danielson? He's just came back from injury, defeated Ricky Starks at All Out, and was left out of the Grand Slam World Championship Tournament bracket.

Fans will hopefully get some answers this Saturday on AEW Collision, when the American Dragon addresses the audience. With the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st taking place in Bryan Danielson's home state of Washington, who knows what plans Bryan has.

Fans will also hear from AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, AEW Women's Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho. They will also see two Eliminator Tournament semi-finals matches, and Bullet Club Gold will be action.

