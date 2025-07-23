WWE Hall of Famer misses big event; reveals gruesome injury

  • home icon
By Jacob Terrell
Published Jul 23, 2025 19:57 GMT
Image credit: WWE
Both WWE and AEW stars often risk injury due to the dangerous nature of professional wrestling. However, retired legends can also get hurt, which sometimes causes them to miss big events. Such was the case with Ric Flair recently.

The Nature Boy has been battling skin cancer for the last couple of months, but he's remained active in the gym and on the touring circuit. Unfortunately, he had to cancel an appearance at ATL Comic Convention, and he just showed off the reason why.

Taking to Instagram, Flair wrote an apology to the convention's organizers and revealed an ugly head wound that had recently been stitched up, presumably due to the surgery he underwent for skin cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote:

"@atlcomicconvention, I’m Sorry I Missed You, But Now You Know Why! Moving Forward With @fitermansports, It Won’t Happen Again!"

You can check out the grisly image in Flair's Instagram post here.

WWE legend Ric Flair announces he's officially cancer-free

Ric Flair is still signed with WWE's biggest rival, AEW, but he's only appeared on television once this year: during a tribute segment for Steve "Mongo" McMichael on the May 14 Collision. Over the past month, he's been dealing with skin cancer, for which he had a procedure in late June.

Now, it appears that The Nature Boy has beaten cancer. The 76-year-old legend took to X/Twitter yesterday with a grateful message for the Academic Alliance in Dermatology, which helped him through his procedure and recovery. Check out his post below:

"Thank You Academic Alliance In Dermatology! I’m Now Cancer Free! WOOOOO!" he wrote.

The two-time Hall of Famer hasn't wrestled since July 2022, but he recently revealed that he was back in the gym, even though he was battling skin cancer at the time. Whether the legendary star ever climbs back into the ring remains to be seen.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
