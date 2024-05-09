WWE Hall of Famer rips into AEW star Dax Harwood; calls him a "stalker"

A WWE Hall of Famer has ripped into All Elite Wrestling star Dax Harwood. He even called him a "stalker" after a recent spat.

Eric Bischoff is a legend in the wrestling business. He is often known for speaking his mind and isn't afraid of sharing his opinions. Over the past several months, Bischoff has taken several shots at Tony Khan and AEW.

This prompted Harwood to get into an online battle with him on social media, where he accused Eric Bischoff of being paid off by WWE to bury AEW. In response, Bischoff implied that Dax was studying his profile.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said he liked Harwood's style but told him to stop keeping tabs on his timeline and even called him a "stalker".

"I like the style that I see. I like that kind of Arn Anderson, you know, Tully Blanchard kind of style. It's a little bit of a throwback. Again poor choice of words but it's the only thing that's coming to mind, so I like the style but Dax you're doing yourself absolutely no favors by trying to be Tony's protector. So, just focus on your own s**t. Quit studying my timeline. Stalker!" said Bischoff. [8:40 - 9:15]

You can hear his comments in the video below:

Eric Bischoff addressed Dax Harwood's allegations

Eric Bischoff's penchant for criticizing Tony Khan's promotion at every opportunity led Dax Harwood to accuse the former of being paid off by WWE. And Bischoff duly responded to those allegations.

Speaking on the same podcast, Eric denied the allegation by saying that he is not under any contract with the Stamford-based promotion and rarely speaks to anyone from the company.

"For Uncle Dax to suggest that somebody's paying me to do it reflects the depth of his stupidity. That was stupid and clearly not true. I have no deal with WWE. I don't have a Legends contract with WWE. I get a phone call once in a while to sign some sh*t that I'm happy to do because the money's really good. But beyond that, I don't really talk to anybody at WWE. I talk to Bruce [Prichard] maybe once or every three or four months... That's it as far as my relationship with WWE," claimed Bischoff.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Dax Harwood will respond to these comments made by Eric Bischoff.

