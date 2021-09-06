WWE Hall Of Famer reacts to CM Punk beating Darby Allin at AEW All Out

It's been in the making for seven years, but CM Punk emerged victorious in his pro wrestling comeback by beating Darby Allin with his finisher, Go To Sleep, aka the GTS. The crowd seemed to love it, and it looks as though a certain WWE Hall of Famer enjoyed it.

Bubba Ray Dudley enjoyed the pacing of the match and how it was structured. CM Punk mentioned in his first promo and in several interviews that his goal was to help the young talent in the company, much like Eddie Guerrero had supported him early in his career.

This was certainly no different as much was hard-fought, and it ended on a poetic note.

CM Punk shakes Darby Allin and Sting's hand after the match

CM Punk took in the cheers of his adoring hometown crowd and then showed deference to his opponent and his mentor by shaking their hands as a sign of respect. Punk is intent on giving back to the wrestling business, and there'll be a lot of speculation on what the 3 stars said to each other.

In earlier interviews, CM Punk said that Sting was excited to work with him. Recently, he compared Sting's role in AEW to Harley Race in WCW. He said:

"It's like how Harley managed Vader in WCW when they might have been a generation of people who watched him like, 'Vader is a bada$$' and he's got that guy as a manager. Harley was a bada$$ and he moved into the position when he was managing. I believe that is babyface Sting, right now."

It'll be interesting to see if this trio meets again as the story they're telling just seems to be getting started.

