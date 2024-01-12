WWE legend announced for AEW Collision; set to issue open challenge

A WWE Legend currently signed to AEW is set to issue an open challenge on this Saturday's edition of Collision.

The name in question is none other than Adam Copeland, who recently jumped ship from the Stamford-based promotion to All Elite Wrestling. Copeland is having a great run in Tony Khan's promotion and is even a former TNT Champion. The veteran defeated his best friend Christian Cage to win the title at the Worlds End PPV. However, Copeland lost it back to Cage after he cashed in Killswitch's title opportunity right after the match.

On Twitter, All Elite Wrestling's account shared the announcement of Adam Copeland's open challenge taking place at this Saturday's Collision.

"THIS SATURDAY! #AEWCollision @ChartwayArena| Norfolk, VA LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | TNT Adam Copeland Open Challenge! The 'Cope Open' continues this Saturday LIVE on #AEW Collision, who will step up to @RatedRCope?"

Expand Tweet

Adam Copeland recently spoke about his squash match against Griff Garrison on AEW Collision

AEW star Adam Copeland recently spoke about his squash match against Griff Garrison on a recent episode of Collision.

On the Busted Open Radio, The Rated R Superstar opened up about the criticism at the finish of his match against Garrison.

"So if I can get in there with Griff Garrison, what is a 30-second match gonna do for Griff Garrison? [...] Well, now you add in the element of the story, like, Copeland took this kid maybe a little lightly, and there’s something to him. It’s also an opportunity for him to get on a microphone. It’s an opportunity for reps in front of an audience that will have eyes actually watching because there’s a character they know."

Copeland continued:

"If he can get in there and we have five minutes of time in there, I feel like he can learn more in the five minutes than he would in probably 200 matches with people of the same experience. I know that sounds kind of cocky and egotistical, but that’s the way it was for me when I was his age," Edge noted. [H/T Fightful]

Do you agree with Adam Copeland? Let us know in the comments below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here