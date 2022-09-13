"That's the real job within AEW" - WWE legend claims The Elite should have exercised EVP power over CM Punk to avoid backstage fiasco

WWE legend Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) opined that The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) should've asserted their Executive Vice President power over CM Punk to avoid a physical backstage altercation.

At the post-All Out Media Scrum, Punk verbally assaulted Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson, among others. A locker room fiasco ensued with a different version of the story from both sides.

The Second City Saint reportedly claimed that The Elite kicked down the door to confront him. Meanwhile, the trio alleged they approached the former nicely, but Matt got punched, kick-starting the brawl.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully thought The Elite should've stepped up once CM Punk called them out.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that the EVPs have a higher power because it's a "real job."

"Once [CM] Punk says the sh*t that he does, it’s up to the EVPs also to actually flex their corporate muscle. Who’s higher up on the food chain, an Executive Vice President or your World Heavyweight Champion? [The Executive] because that’s a real job within AEW. That’s a real job within the WWE," Bully said. [H/T SEScoops]

Bully added that The Elite should've sat down with Punk, whether the latter liked it or not, and discussed the issues properly.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray talked about Tony Khan's stance during the media scrum with CM Punk

As the same podcast continued, Bully Ray stated that when CM Punk interrupted Tony Khan during the media scrum, the AEW President should've enforced his position and stopped his prized star from talking further.

"I went as far as to say that I quote unquote, felt bad for Tony Khan in that moment, because it seemed like he could not control what Punk was saying or what he was about to say. But in that moment, once Punk shut Tony down. That’s where Tony had to turn around and go ‘Timeout. Enough. This is where it ends. Next question please,'" Bully added. [H/T SEScoops]

After the brawl, Khan finally used his power as AEW President last week on Dynamite. In a pre-recorded video before the show, the executive announced that the World and Trios Titles (held by Punk and The Elite previously) would be vacated.

What are your thoughts on Bully Ray's take on the CM Punk-The Elite backstage fight? Sound off in the comments section below.

