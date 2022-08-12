"Good enough version" - WWE legend commends Chris Jericho's nearly three-decade-long moniker on Dynamite

WWE legend Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) heaped praise on Chris Jericho and his old character "Lionheart" following last night's AEW Dynamite main event.

Jericho brought back his 1990s gimmick during his Interim AEW World Championship match against champion Jon Moxley. This was based on Moxley's request when he said he didn't want to face the entertainer but the "Lionheart" if Jericho wanted a Revolution 2020 world title rematch.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray lauded the championship match, but is curious to see whether a 50-year-old Jericho could still be the old "Lionheart" who did things perfectly. The WWE Hall-of-Famer also called last night's "Lionheart" a good enough version.

"Last night, I think we got a good enough version of the Lionheart, if not a real strong version of the Lionheart. People were into the match, they were chanting "this is awesome," "fight forever." Guys put on a good match, good false finishes, good dips, good gear shifts in the match, I enjoyed it. A good match capped off by a very very strong surprise at the end," Bully said. [13:51 - 14:16]

Despite pulling all the tricks up his Lionheart sleeve, Jericho couldn't dethrone Moxley. Instead, he was forced to tap out to the Bulldog Choke submission.

Chris Jericho reportedly suffered an injury following AEW Dynamite

During the interim world championship bout, Chris Jericho got busted wide open when he was slammed by Jon Moxley into an exposed turnbuckle. Now, a report has emerged that The Wizard's face was further injured and it required stitches.

Furthermore, Jericho might take a hiatus from wrestling until his face gets completely patched up.

Previously, Jericho suffered a broken nose during his barbed wire-everywhere match against Eddie Kingston at Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2. It will be interesting to see when The Wizard returns, especially considering that CM Punk is now back and decimated his Jericho Appreciation Society.

Time will only tell if a Chris Jericho-CM Punk rivalry will resurface once again in AEW.

