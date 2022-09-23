"Hate that these young guys chose a fight when they did" - WWE legend comments on CM Punk and top AEW stars involved in backstage fight

WWE legend Jake Roberts recently shared his thoughts on the now-infamous CM Punk incident post-AEW All Out.

The media scrum following the pay-per-view received more attention from the pro-wrestling world than the event itself. CM Punk took everyone by surprise as he launched a tirade against Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page.

This allegedly led to a backstage brawl involving the EVPs, Punk, and his coach Ace Steel. Several suspensions were subsequently handed out to people involved in the scuffle.

Speaking about the incident on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts commended AEW for handling the situation as they did.

"It's none of my d** business and it's none of the fans' business either," Roberts said. "Stupid s** happens in this world everyday and I just hate that these young guys chose a fight when they did. I'm sure that they're regretting it and I think that they know the best thing they can do is turn the belts over to a tournament. It was wise and go AEW, man. I'm all for you guys, I love you guys to death." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

CM Punk is currently out of action with an injury. It remains to be seen when and if he can return to the promotion in the future.

A new AEW World Champion has been crowned after CM Punk vacated the title

With the Second City Saint's World Title being vacated by Tony Khan, a Tournament of Champions kicked off to crown a new Champion.

The two finalists of the contest, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, squared off on this week's Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. A grueling fight ensured, eventually ending with Moxley knocking out Danielson with a sleeper hold for the win.

With the Purveyor of Violence now holding the top gold in AEW, only time will tell how things will progress from this point on.

