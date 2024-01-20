WWE legend comments on Nic Nemeth snubbing AEW to join TNA

A WWE legend and veteran has spoken on the subject of Nic Nemeth opting to join TNA instead of joining AEW.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan shared his opinion on Nemeth making his debut in TNA. The former World Heavyweight Champion appeared in the Nashville-based promotion for the first time in his career at the 2024 pay-per-view Hard To Kill.

Konnan discussed the likelihood of Nemeth snubbing AEW owing to the oversaturation of talent in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth has been a part of the roster since 2021. According to Konnan's speculations, the Hollywood Hunk's testimony on AEW may have discouraged Nemeth from becoming All Elite.

The former WCW talent also suggested that Nemeth, who earns a respectable amount of money through other ventures like his stand-up gig, was unhappy in WWE despite how lucrative his tenure with the company had been. Konnan argued that Nemeth may have decided against signing with AEW to avoid being underutilized, regardless of how much money he would make there:

"Yeah, well, you gotta think Dolph's probably, you know.. his brother was in AEW, or still is.. probably tells him the place is, you know, what it is. He probably makes really good money doing his comedy and whatever else he does, and autograph signings. Um, you know, and he just probably doesn't want to put up with the ********, probably sees how everybody is used there. Nobody's really.. what star is really used to their maximum capacity? Yeah, sure, he can get a lot of money, but a lot of people just, you know.. He was getting a lot of money in WWE and he wasn't happy, you know what I'm saying?" (2:30 - 3:00)

Nemeth, in his TNA debut, confronted the newly crowned World Champion Moose. The Wanted Man had earlier kindled a rivaly with IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay after the latter initiated a scuffle against Nemeth - who was present alongside his brother at ringside - following his title win at Wrestlekingdom 28.

Top star to start with AEW next month

Recent reports have revealed that a top star and major AEW signing is set to start appearing regularly on television from next month.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared by Wrestlepurists on their X handle, Will Ospreay is expected to appear in Revolution 2024. The report also claims that the Aerial Assassin will be featured on the company's television programming starting in February.

Ospreay was revealed as the company's latest high-profile signing at the 2023 pay-per-view Full Gear, where he announced that he was finishing up his nearly eight-year-long career in NJPW. The former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion has already been featured prominently on AEW and has bagged major wins over former world champions Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

Ospreay recently wrestled Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Battle in the Valley 2024 in a losing effort. He was also defeated by Josh Alexander in a rematch on a recent episode of IMPACT.

