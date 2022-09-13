"I would never let him on television again" - WWE veteran gives a major reason why Tony Khan should fire former AEW World Champion from the company

WWE legend Eric Bischoff cites the main reason why AEW President Tony Khan should fire former world champion CM Punk from his promotion.

Last September 4, the AEW All Out media scrum became wrestling's hot topic after Punk verbally demolished Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks).

The former AEW World Champion was beyond livid during the press conference, and Khan was unable to stop him. The CEO was seen giving tense and bewildered facial reactions throughout Punk's media scrum rant.

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff cited an interesting reason why the AEW President should fire the former WWE Champion.

The WWE legend stated that despite the alleged leak of information about his issues with Colt Cabana, Punk has no right whatsoever to just go off on the journalists, especially with Khan sitting beside him.

"I would get rid of Punk regardless of what happened that caused that reaction. Punk’s reaction, to me, was far more egregious than the alleged circumstances that caused it. So Punk would have to go under any circumstance. I would never, ever, let a guy that buried me and my company while taking millions of dollars from me, I would never let him on television again with a live mic or in an interview with a live mic. I wouldn’t want him around," Bischoff detailed. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Watch the podcast episode here:

Bischoff also mentioned that he couldn't imagine a scenario with Punk still being employed by the Jacksonville-based promotion despite the controversial statements in the scrum.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff doesn't believe CM Punk is injured

It was reported that CM Punk was injured (either at the tricep or pectoral muscle) and will possibly be out for six to eight months.

However, on his podcast, Eric Bischoff didn't seem to buy it as he noticed the way Punk was eating his food during the presser. The WWE veteran said it was "bullsh*t" that the latter was hurt and guessed that AEW might keep him around.

"But did you see him selling his tricep when he was eating? He was just fu**ing two fisting Twinkies while he was up there. You couldn’t see it right? So I think it’s bullsh*t. I think he got hurt, I think he tore his tricep in that backstage altercation, whatever that was. That’s gonna be a mess. So if they keep him around it’s because they’re trying to navigate that. That’s my guess," he said. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

🐺 @PeediPaulo CM Punk verbally eviscerating the EVPs, Hangman Page, Colt Cabana then casually eating muffins is a mood. CM Punk verbally eviscerating the EVPs, Hangman Page, Colt Cabana then casually eating muffins is a mood. https://t.co/JHN36Cx4TW

The former WWE RAW General Manager concluded by repeating that AEW was just trying to steer the entire issue despite possible legal consequences.

Do you think Tony Khan should fire CM Punk from AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA