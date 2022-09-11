"Could just be one of the a***oles" - WWE legend highlights the biggest flaw in Tony Khan's management following recent controversies

WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently criticized AEW President Tony Khan's management skills following an array of controversies in the company.

During the All Out media scrum, top AEW stars The Elite and CM Punk were involved in a backstage altercation. As a result, the former champions were suspended and stripped of their respective titles.

On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager questioned if Khan had a biased approach towards the controversial situation.

"I respect Tony Khan, but there's an old saying in wrestling 'You can't be friends with the talent.' You just can't be, because you have direct influence over their career and their money so you can't be friends with them and I think that's what he's tried to do. He's tried to fit in, he wants to be one of the boys which is (...) That's not a good moniker anyway, be one of the boys," said Mantell.

He also highlighted that Khan's friendly approach toward talent has not worked in the AEW President's favor.

"I mean, you could be (...) if they're a bunch of a**hole, you could just be one of the a**holes I guess. But, he wanted to be friends to them but it's not working out," added Mantell. [1:21 - 2:04]

Mantell also stated that Khan was "aloof" and unaware of what was really happening in his company.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claims Tony Khan should be assertive as AEW President

Furthermore, WWE legend Dutch Mantell suggested that if AEW President Tony Khan wants to be respected, he should act as a professional first.

"I think he's [Tony Khan] lost really the respect of the dressing room. I hope he hasn't and he may have a way to bring it back, I hope he does. But, I think if he can bring a dressing room back, he can bring this one back, but I don't think he's gonna bring it back without threatening something. And by him just suspending guys, that's not enough, he's got to fire a few (...) for the message to get through."

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Khan vacated the World Trios and World Championship. It will be interesting to see how he will handle the controversial situation in the coming weeks.

What do you think of WWE veteran Dutch Mantell's comments about Tony Khan's leadership style in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

