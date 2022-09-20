"What a bunch of sh*t" - WWE legend Kevin Nash slams controversial post-All Out backstage fiasco and AEW suspensions

WWE legend Kevin Nash has blasted the controversial post-All Out backstage physical altercation and AEW suspensions that followed afterward.

The said fiasco between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) took place after the post-show media scrum on September 4. Even after weeks, it has remained a hot topic in the wrestling world as various names and legends are sharing their remarks on it.

Omega, Matt, Nick, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler were suspended, while Punk and Steel were either suspended or fired. Since then, the suspensions of Buck, Daniels, Nakazawa, and Cutler have been lifted.

Speaking on Kliq This podcast, Nash thought the brawl was foolish, to say the least, and even called those involved "dumb motherf***ers."

The WWE Hall of Famer then criticized the manner of the suspensions, saying the stars were still apparently getting paid:

"You're 1099s. You know what that means? That means you were painting somebody's f***in' house and you guys got into a fight and they told you you're all suspended... So they're the f***in' cop that f***in' shoots the guy 23 times in the back and sits at his desk? That's an effective way to f***in' manage. What a bunch of sh*t," Nash said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Punk is currently sidelined with a torn left tricep injury while Omega is in Japan to promote the AEW: Fight Forever video game. Meanwhile, the Jackson brothers seemingly have confirmed their suspension by updating their Twitter bio.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash previously commented on the AEW All Out backstage brawl

Before his recent take on the All Out fiasco and suspension, Nash had already commented on the hot topic.

Nash revealed that he had a conversation with several people who were in attendance during the melee. He also disclosed that he heard CM Punk punched first.

"Yeah. That one guy Ace Steel bit [Kenny] Omega. It was a ****ing fight. A chair got thrown....and Punk fired the first round. He punched one of The Bucks in the back," Nash said.

It looks like the backstage altercation will remain wrestling's trending topic for a while as it continuously elicits reactions from different personalities.

