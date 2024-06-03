WWE legend 'likes' the idea of coming back to face Rey Mysterio in a rematch after 17 years

A WWE Hall of Famer who is affiliated with AEW has seemingly expressed his interest in facing Rey Mysterio in a singles match for the first time in 17 years. This would be Rob Van Dam.

RVD was known for his time with ECW, being one of the originals and the faces of the brand. He would also go on to have a great run in WWE, and he even ended up being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Last year, he made his shocking debut in AEW against Jack Perry, which began a string of appearances for the promotion.

During a recent edition of his 1 Of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam talked about potential opponents he'd want to face. This year, he has gotten to share the ring with several big names in AEW, including Swerve Strickland, Hook, Samoa Joe, and Hangman Adam Page.

He then posted this clip from his podcast on his X/Twitter account, asking fans who they'd want to see him face in the future. He then liked a reply from a fan, as he wanted him to face Rey Mysterio. The two last shared the ring in 2006 during the WWE vs. ECW: Head To Head event.

A screenshot of the liked tweet can be seen below.

Screenshot of RVD's liked tweets

Who did the WWE legend name as potential opponents?

During his 1of A Kind podcast, RVD talked about several names, some big stars with whom he never had the chance to share the ring and others with whom he has a history.

He mentioned WWE Superstars Kevin Owens and Ricochet as guys he never got the chance to share the ring with and another Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash, whom he would love to face again.

"I don't have, like, fantasy picks, you know. But, I know I would have a good match, well, with anybody. I think it would be cool to work with Ricochet, that guy can do some amazing stuff. And...Kevin Nash," Rob Van Dam said.

The Hall of Famer also talked about a potential rematch against Swerve Strickland. Four months ago, the two faced off in a Hardcore match on Dynamite and pushed one another to the limit. For the veteran, he believes that they had great chemistry and that they could take it to another level in their rematch.

It remains to be seen whether these dream matches could become a reality. As he is currently a free agent, he could continue to make AEW appearances or sign with WWE for one final run.

