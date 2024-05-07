WWE legend 'likes' the idea of coming back to kick Solo Sikoa's butt at WrestleMania 41

A WWE legend is seemingly interested in returning to the Stamford-based promotion to face Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

That would be Rob Van Dam, who hasn't stepped inside the WWE's squared circle since 2014. The ECW legend, at 53, is in the twilight of his illustrious career and has been targeting a potential one last WWE run before riding off into the sunset.

He almost made his in-ring comeback at WrestleMania XL, but plans fizzled out after he showed up in All Elite Wrestling. Since then, he has wrestled six matches under the Jacksonville-based promotion.

But, RVD hasn't officially signed with AEW, which makes him eligible to appear for any promotion he desires. With WrestleMania 41 set to take place on 4/20, fans have been speculating the return of Rob Van Dam for one more match on the Grandest Stages Of Them All.

Earlier today, the WWE Hall of Famer liked a tweet about potentially facing Logan Paul or Solo Sikoa on his return.

"He’s already in the Hall of Fame, lol. But an RVD match would be awesome! I would love to see him kick some Logan Paul or Solo Sikoa butt," wrote a fan

You can check out the post he liked below:

What's next for Solo Sikoa?

The Enforcer has become a force to be reckoned with since WrestleMania 40. He took it upon himself to take the leadership of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns and The Rock's absence.

Solo Sikoa even kicked his brother Jimmy Uso out of the faction and recruited Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. At the Backlash Premium Live Event, Sikoa joined forces with Tonga to defeat Orton and Owens in a street fight, which saw the shocking return of Loa.

The Bloodline under the leadership of Sikoa has once again become the most dominating faction on the blue brand. Are we heading towards another Bloodline civil war? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on the new Bloodline?