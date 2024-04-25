WWE legend 'likes' the idea of facing John Cena in a retirement match at WrestleMania 41

The clock is ticking on John Cena's in-ring career.

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam appears to have expressed his desire to face The Cenation Leader one last time.

The two stalwarts have shared a rich history that dates back to ECW's One Night Stand in 2006, which saw RVD dethrone John Cena for the WWE Championship. The Cenation Leader received the most hostile reaction at Hammerstein Ballroom that night.

That was the defining moment in Rob Van Dam's career.

Both men are well past their prime and haven't shared the ring in almost a decade. Despite occasionally wrestling for AEW, RVD recently opened up about potentially having one last run in WWE.

Earlier today, the 53-year-old ECW legend liked a tweet about having a retirement match against John Cena at WrestleMania next year.

Rob Van Dam last wrestled for WWE on the August 29 episode of SmackDown in 2014, where he lost to Seth Rollins in a singles match.

John Cena reveals timeline for his WWE in-ring retirement

Speaking on the Entertainment Tonight Show, The Doctor of Thuganomics said he would like to hang up his boots before turning 50.

"And I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out, and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion -- the same passion as the fanbase, and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50!'' said Cena.

Cena hasn't competed in a singles match since losing to Sikoa at Crown Jewel last year. He did return to avenge his loss by taking out The Enforcer during "The Bloodline Rules" match on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.