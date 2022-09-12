"Can see how frustrated he is" - WWE legend makes bold claim on Chris Jericho's comments at All Out media scrum

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his honest thoughts on Chris Jericho's comments at the All Out media scrum and his heading of the AEW talent meeting.

With the controversial events that transpired last week, the 51-year-old star, along with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, took on leadership roles and headed a talent meeting prior to Dynamite.

During media interactions following the pay-per-view, The Wizard addressed bringing back his Lionheart moniker and feud with Bryan Danielson. After speaking with the media, he allegedly leaned in to whisper in Tony Khan's ear about the apparent backstage brawl that had taken place.

In the recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T first stated in a sarcastic manner that Jericho had no idea what he was talking about and was just one of the oldest stars of the locker room.

He then further clarified that he conceded with the former WWE Superstar and admired how he addressed the backstage tension among the AEW talent.

"I agree. I agree 1000% with Chris Jericho. He’s the smartest guy in the room. You can see how frustrated he is — he was with it. He held it in very, very well. But you can see how frustrated he is with those guys around there because you don’t realize how good it was until it’s gone. That’s what Chris is saying.” [H/T 411 Mania]

Check out the entire video below:

Many other stars, including Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter, did not seem to get along well, and the real-life heat between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston reached the extent of the latter having to be suspended for a while.

Chris Jericho expressed his thoughts on taking on an administrative role in AEW

Chris Jericho has been a part of the wrestling industry for over two decades. Given his recent leadership skills and abilities amidst the ongoing controversial events in the promotion and his age, it led to speculation about his interest in an executive role in the future.

In a recent interaction with Inside The Ropes a few days before the All Out pay-per-view, the former AEW World Champion highlighted that he does advise fellow talents and there's no requirement for his role to be limited to a certain role.

“I don’t have a problem with giving advice and helping people - it’s what I’m there for, it’s part of my job. Like I said, there’s nothing to be written on a business card. Director of EVP, or whatever the f**k it is, who cares! I’m Chris Jericho! That trumps all of that.” (H/T: SEScoops)

CM Punk was stripped of his AEW World Championship and Tony Khan announced a tournament for the same on Dynamite.

Danielson defeated Hangman Page in the first round. Sammy Guevara and Jon Moxley will go head-to-head this week wherein the winner will advance in the tournament.

Would you like to see Chris Jericho as a two-time AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali